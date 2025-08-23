49ers

Commanders Trade Brian Robinson Jr. to 49ers

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

The Washington Commanders have reportedly traded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers. In exchange, Washington will receive a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. This is the second deal the 49ers have made this week, as they also recently traded for wideout Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs. As for the Commanders, they will take on some of Robinson’s $3.4 million base salary and roll with a backfield featuring the likes of Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez, and Jacorey Croskey-Merritt. This move is hardly surprising, considering Robinson Jr. did not play in the Commanders’ preseason finale. A mutual decision by both him and the organization.

Washington Commanders Send Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco 49ers in Exchange for a Sixth-Round Pick

Can Brian Robinson Jr. Have a Significant Impact With the 49ers?

Brian Robinson Jr. will be joining a backfield led by All-Pro Christian McCaffrey. Other running backs on the 49ers’ roster include Jordan James, Jeff Wilson, and Isaac Guerendo. Robinson Jr. will have a great opportunity to solidify himself as the number two back in San Francisco’s backfield. Given McCaffrey’s injury history, he could also receive plenty of quality reps.

Robinson Jr. is coming off a career year in which he recorded 799 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and 4.3 yards per attempt on 13.4 carries per game. He is entering his fourth NFL season, which could signal that his best days are still ahead of him. Something the 49ers most likely considered when they decided to trade for the Alabama product. If given the opportunity, Brian Robinson Jr. could be a surprise running back to watch this season.

Washington’s Odds This Season

The Washington Commanders are heading into the season with massive expectations. After making the NFC Championship Game last year, Washington will no longer be overlooked with quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm. The team also made a few key additions this offseason, such as veteran pass-rusher Von Miller (outside linebacker) and the return of Bobby Wagner (linebacker).

Washington also acquired Javon Kinlaw (defensive tackle), Jonathan Jones (cornerback), and Trent Scott (offensive tackle), among others. While the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites in the NFC East, the Commanders are a dark horse candidate to go all the way this year. As of August 22nd, 2025, FanDuel has the Commanders listed at +2,000 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. All in all, the Washington Commanders are set for a fun campaign.

Topics  
49ers Commanders Featured News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To 49ers

49ers
USATSI_22029003_168396541_lowres-2

49ers, Brock Purdy Agree to Five-Year Extension

Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 21 2025
49ers
NFL: Preseason-Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
49ers Agree to Four-Year Extension With George Kittle
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 29 2025
49ers
USATSI_22029003_168396541_lowres-2
John Lynch Confident 49ers Will Extend Brock Purdy
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 1 2025
49ers
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Commanders Acquire Deebo Samuel For Fifth-Round Pick
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 4 2025
49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles
Best Trade Destinations for Deebo Samuel
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 26 2025
49ers
NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
De’Vondre Campbell Suspended Three Games by 49ers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 17 2024
49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy: 49ers Must Play With Same Sense of Urgency Going Forward
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top