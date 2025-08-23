Commanders Trade Brian Robinson Jr. to 49ers

The Washington Commanders have reportedly traded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers. In exchange, Washington will receive a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. This is the second deal the 49ers have made this week, as they also recently traded for wideout Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs. As for the Commanders, they will take on some of Robinson’s $3.4 million base salary and roll with a backfield featuring the likes of Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez, and Jacorey Croskey-Merritt. This move is hardly surprising, considering Robinson Jr. did not play in the Commanders’ preseason finale. A mutual decision by both him and the organization.

Washington Commanders Send Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco 49ers in Exchange for a Sixth-Round Pick

Can Brian Robinson Jr. Have a Significant Impact With the 49ers?



Brian Robinson Jr. will be joining a backfield led by All-Pro Christian McCaffrey. Other running backs on the 49ers’ roster include Jordan James, Jeff Wilson, and Isaac Guerendo. Robinson Jr. will have a great opportunity to solidify himself as the number two back in San Francisco’s backfield. Given McCaffrey’s injury history, he could also receive plenty of quality reps.

Robinson Jr. is coming off a career year in which he recorded 799 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and 4.3 yards per attempt on 13.4 carries per game. He is entering his fourth NFL season, which could signal that his best days are still ahead of him. Something the 49ers most likely considered when they decided to trade for the Alabama product. If given the opportunity, Brian Robinson Jr. could be a surprise running back to watch this season.

Washington’s Odds This Season



The Washington Commanders are heading into the season with massive expectations. After making the NFC Championship Game last year, Washington will no longer be overlooked with quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm. The team also made a few key additions this offseason, such as veteran pass-rusher Von Miller (outside linebacker) and the return of Bobby Wagner (linebacker).

Washington also acquired Javon Kinlaw (defensive tackle), Jonathan Jones (cornerback), and Trent Scott (offensive tackle), among others. While the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites in the NFC East, the Commanders are a dark horse candidate to go all the way this year. As of August 22nd, 2025, FanDuel has the Commanders listed at +2,000 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. All in all, the Washington Commanders are set for a fun campaign.