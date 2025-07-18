Von Miller is slated to join the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal. This will mark his fourth NFL team after the Buffalo Bills released him in a cost-cutting move in March. Miller is coming off a season in which he recorded six sacks in 13 games. His tenure in Buffalo did not meet expectations, in part due to major injuries that limited his performance. Still, the Commanders are banking on his championship experience and veteran savvy to provide a crucial boost to their defensive unit as they aim to become an elite group this upcoming season. Additionally, Miller’s presence in the locker room is expected to carry significant weight. Especially alongside other seasoned veterans the team has brought in this offseason.

Commanders, Von Miller Agree to One-Year Deal

Von Miller’s Career



It’s undeniable that Von Miller is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. A two-time Super Bowl champion and former Super Bowl MVP, he has established himself as one of the premier pass-rushers in NFL history. Miller is also a three-time All-Pro, the 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Miller made his name with the team that drafted him, the Denver Broncos. He did not just deliver a legendary Super Bowl performance during the 2015 season. He also cemented his status as a franchise icon. In 10 seasons with the Broncos, Miller tallied 110.5 sacks, 509 combined tackles, and 25 forced fumbles.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. There, he went on to win his second Super Bowl ring. However, with the Bills, signs of decline began to appear as Father Time started to catch up with him. Over three seasons in Buffalo, Miller posted just 14.0 sacks, 41 combined tackles, and one forced fumble.

Given this trajectory, the Washington Commanders are hoping Miller has one more impactful season left in him.

Can He Put Together One Last Solid Campaign for a Chance at a Third Ring?



Miller will join a defensive unit that also features fellow veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, a duo that would have struck fear into offenses during the 2010s. Still, the potential impact of these seasoned veterans on this year’s Commanders squad cannot be ignored.

After losing Dante Fowler in free agency and needing reinforcements in the pass-rush department, Washington is counting on the NFL’s active career sack leader to help turn things around. If Miller can return to form, he could become a central figure in the defense. Not to mention, this opportunity could give himself a realistic shot at a statistical resurgence and possibly, a third Super Bowl ring.