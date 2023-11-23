The late afternoon game on Thanksgiving belongs to the Dallas Cowboys (7-3), who welcome the Washington Commanders (4-7) to Jerryworld. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for Commanders vs. Cowboys.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds

The Cowboys are a huge 13.5-point favorite on BetOnline. The Cowboys have a career Thanksgiving record of 32-22-1, including 2-3 in their last five games.

The Commanders and Cowboys last met on Thanksgiving in 2020, with Washington picking up a 41-16 victory over Dallas.

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Predictions And Picks

Washington Commanders +13.5 (-110)

The Washington Commanders are coming off an embarrassing 31-19 loss to the New York Giants, a game in which they allowed Tommy DeVito to throw for three touchdown passes.

This could be “Riverboat” Ron Rivera’s final stand, as new owner Josh Harris will probably move on from the veteran coach in the offseason if the losing continues.

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be the bullies of the NFL, destroying the bad teams and losing to the great teams. To their credit, Dallas rarely plays down to their competition, besides the Arizona game. Dallas ended Carolina’s hope for a comeback, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter to win 33-10 in Week 11.

As previously stated with the Lions, favorites dominate on Thanksgiving, with a 46-8 SU and 36-18 ATS record since 2004. Favorites of over 10 pts are 8-0 ATS on Thanksgiving since 2005 (via Evan Abrams of Action Network).

Since 2011, Cowboys are 1-11 ATS on Thanksgiving. ❌ And Dak Prescott is 1-5 ATS on Turkey Day. @dallascowboys -11 vs. Commanders. pic.twitter.com/zaqNdazfx2 — John Ewing (@johnewing) November 22, 2023

However, fading the Cowboys on Thanksgiving is the trend to follow. The Cowboys are 1-11 ATS on Thanksgiving since 2011. Dak Prescott is 1-5 ATS on Thanksgiving.

In 2020, Washington beat Dallas on Thanksgiving. The previous three meetings were within one possession. I’m fading the Cowboys and backing the Commanders to cover.

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Best Prop Bet

Tony Pollard Over 3.5 Receptions (+136)

To say Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been disappointing is an understatement. Pollard was supposed to be the “Ferrari” of the Cowboys’ offense. Instead, the Ferrari has been in the garage, with just 590 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Pollard has struggled as a runner but found some success as a pass-catcher. Against Carolina, Pollard caught four receptions. Pollard has at least three receptions in the last five games.

An opposing team’s running has registered at least four receptions in five of the last seven games. Look for Pollard to make it six of eight.