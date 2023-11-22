Betting Guides

Commanders vs Cowboys Thanksgiving Sports Betting Offers: Get $750 In Free Bets

David Evans
dak prescott

As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s the perfect opportunity to seek out exciting deals and offers, especially for NFL enthusiasts across the U.S. We’ve partnered with Bovada to present a special $750 bonus for betting on Thanksgiving Day NFL matchups, such as the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game. In this guide, we’ll show you the steps to claim your sports betting offer at Bovada Sportsbook, ensuring you’re ready for the Commanders vs. Cowboys game when Thanksgiving arrives.

  • 🏈 Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
  • 🕒 Time: 4:30 PM (ET)
  • 🏟️ Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
  • 📺 Broadcast: CBS
  • 🎲 Odds: Dallas -13 / O/U 48.5

How to Claim Your Bonus and Free Bets at Bovada

  1. Click here to sign up for your Bovada account.
  2. Register your Bovada account with your details.
  3. Make a qualifying deposit to receive your $750 welcome bonus.
  4. Place your bets on the Commanders vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving day game.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Washington Commanders +475 +13 -110 Over 48.5 -105
Dallas Cowboys -700 -13 -110 Under 47 -115

Here are some Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders stats for their Thanksgiving day games:

  • Dallas Cowboys are 32-22-1 on Thanksgiving
  • Washington Commanders are 4-8 on Thanksgiving
  • Home teams 118-112-12 on Thanksgiving

Bovada Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Thanksgiving Bonus

bovada

Bovada is showing its gratitude to NFL fans this Thanksgiving with an exceptional offer available to new customers. Customers from all 50 US states can claim the 75 percent welcome offer worth up to $750 by signing up for a Bovada account and making a qualifying deposit. There is no better time to claim your NFL bonus.

Why Choose Bovada for NFL?

  • Competitive Betting Odds: Bovada is renowned for its favorable odds, ensuring value with each wager you place.
  • Dynamic Live Betting: Experience the excitement of live betting as NFL action unfolds, enhancing the thrill of game day.
  • Extensive Range of Player Props: Discover a vast selection of player prop bets, offering varied and exciting betting options.
  • Trusted Reputation: Bovada stands as one of the most reliable sportsbooks globally, providing assurance of the safety of your funds.
  • Generous Bonuses: Explore an array of attractive bonuses and promotional offers.
  • Diverse Sports Selection: From NFL to politics, Bovada offers a wide range of sports and everything else for betting, catering to diverse interests.
  • Multiple Payment Options: Enjoy a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods, including major credit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
  • Streamlined Betting Experience: Bet with ease, appreciating the privacy and simplicity of the process.
  • Local Team Focus: Place bets on local teams, a feature not always available in mainstream sportsbooks.
  • Inclusive Age Policy: Welcoming users 18 and older, Bovada fosters an inclusive betting environment.
  • Exceptional Customer Service: Rely on accessible and supportive customer service throughout your betting journey.

These features highlight Bovada’s appeal to both new and seasoned bettors, particularly for those looking forward to NFL games like the Commanders vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Betting Guides
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
