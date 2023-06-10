Horse Racing

Comparing Belmont Stakes 2023 Betting Odds At The Best Offshore Sportsbooks

Gia Nguyen
Comparing Belmont Stakes 2023 Betting Odds At The Best Offshore Sportsbooks

The smoke has cleared and the 2023 Belmont Stakes will be live from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Saturday, June 10th. Find out where to get the best Belmont Stakes 2023 odds and compare prices from the top horse racing betting sites.

Bettors interested in shopping for the best Belmont Stakes odds might require more than one sports betting app in 2023.

The top online racebooks have varying prices heading into the ‘Test of the Champion’ at Belmont Park on Saturday.

No matter where you look, Forte will be the overwhelming favorite to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Forte was the morning line favorite at Churchill Downs but was forced to miss the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes due to injury. With +225 odds, the Todd Pletcher-trained horse is expected to flash his full potential following a long stay on the veterinarian’s list.

Next, Angel of Empire (+350), Tapit Trice (+375), and National Treasure (+600) are the top contenders at Belmont Park.

Meanwhile, the top online racebooks seem undecided on Arcangelo. Bovada has the colt priced as a potential contender at +800 while BetOnline has him priced at +1200 and EveryGame has given him even longer odds at +1600.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

Comparing Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds At The Best Offshore Sportsbooks

Deciding where to place your Belmont Stakes 2023 bets might depend on which horse you’re backing to win at Belmont Park.

The top online racebooks have varying odds for some of the Belmont Stakes horses in 2023.

Bettors looking to back the favorite, Forte, should turn to BetOnline, where the horse is attractively priced at +200. Comparatively, Bovada (+200) and EveryGame (+175) have priced the Todd Pletcher-trained horse as an even bigger favorite heading into his first Triple Crown race.

Contenders Angel of Empire, Tapit Trice, and National Treasure are priced competitively across the board. However, discrepancies start to show up from there with Arcangelo and Il Miracolo among the horses with the biggest difference.

Arcangelo is priced as high as +1400 at EveryGame and as low as +800 at Bovada. Meanwhile, Bovada is offering just +2000 odds for Il Miracolo to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, compared to +5000 at BetOnline and EveryGame.

Check out the chart below to compare the Belmont Stakes 2023 odds from three of the top offshore sportsbooks.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds BetOnline Sportsbook Bovada logo EveryGame logo
Forte +220 +200 +175
Angel of Empire +330 +300 +300
Tapit Trice +350 +400 +400
National Treasure +600 +600 +650
Arcangelo +1200 +800 +1400
Hit Show +1200 +1000 +1200
Red Route One +1800 +1600 +1600
Tapit Shoes +2200 +2500 +2500
Il Miracolo +5000 +2000 +5000

The Importance Of Finding For The Best Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds

For bettors looking to maximize their horse betting returns this weekend, shopping for the best Belmont Stakes 2023 odds is key, even when picking the favorite.

Bettors that select Forte and place a $100 bet at BetOnline will earn $45 more in profits compared to bettors at EveryGame.

Similarly, $100 bettors that want to back Arcangelo can earn up to 75 percent more in profits by simply selecting the right sportsbook.

At $100 bet on Arcangelo at Bovada would return just $800 in profits compared to $1,400 from EveryGame, a difference of 75 percent or $600.

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
