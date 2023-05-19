Find out where to get the best Preakness 2023 odds for all seven horses running at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. Below, we’ll compare the Preakness 2023 odds from the best online racebooks and discuss the importance of shopping for the best horse racing odds.

Getting the best odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes might require a betting account with multiple sports betting apps.

The top online racebooks have differing prices heading into the second jewel of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. No matter where bettors look, Mage will be the overwhelming favorite to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes. With -140 odds, the 2023 Kentucky Derby will be the horse to beat in Baltimore, Maryland this weekend.

After Mage, the rest of the field is basically a crapshoot. As a result, the top horse racing betting sites have different odds for the top contenders and longshots. Bettors can find horses priced with a difference as big as +4700 for this weekend’s race.

Comparing Preakness 2023 Odds From The Best Online Racebooks

The best online racebook for the 2023 Preakness Stakes might depend on which horse you’re backing this weekend. Several horse betting sites are offering different odds for the seven horses in Saturday’s Triple Crown Race.

While the odds-on favorite Mage is competitively priced across the board, the top online racebooks have varying prices for the remaining horses.

BetOnline offers the best price for Blazing Sevens at +700 but EveryGame has the best odds for Perform (+2000), Red Route One (+2000), CoffeewithChris (+5000), and Chase The Chaos (+8000).

Below, we’ll compare the Preakness 2023 odds from BetOnline, Bovada, and EveryGame, three of the best online horse racing betting sites.

The Importance Of Shopping For The Best Preakness 2023 Odds

For bettors looking to maximize their horse betting returns this weekend, shopping for the best Preakness 2023 odds will be essential, especially when betting on longshots.

For example, EveryGame is offering Chase The Chaos at +8000 odds, which is quite the price compared to Bovada, which is offering the horse at only +3300 odds.

For a $100 bettor, that would make a difference of $4700 if Chase The Chaos winds up in the winner’s circle on Saturday.

Bettors can also find increased value for top contenders, like Perform and Red Route One. While Red Route One is priced at +1400 at Bovada, horse bettors can get a better price (+2000) for the same bet at EveryGame.

That makes a potential difference of $600 on a $100 wager.

