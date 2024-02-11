NFL News and Rumors

Comparing Super Bowl 2024 Odds At The Best Online Sportsbooks

Super Bowl 2024 will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 11th, 2024. The big game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Learn where to find the best Super Bowl 2024 odds for the moneyline, point spread, total, and more below.

Where To Find The Best Super Bowl 2024 Odds Online

The Super Bowl generates more betting handle than any other annual sporting event in the world. The big game is expected to break records for viewership and betting handle in 2024, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs attempt to win their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons.

In order to help NFL fans get the best price for their bets, we compared odds from five of the top online sportsbooks, including FanDuel, DraftKings, BetOnline, Bovada, and BetUS.

For the third consecutive week, the Chiefs will enter the game as an underdog and they’ve delivered on every occasion. In fact, Mahomes is at his best when the oddsmakers are laying plus-money on the Chiefs. In 13 career starts as an underdog, Mahomes is 10-3 with a 11-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark ever for a starting quarterback.

San Francisco enters the game favored by 2.0 or 2.5 points, depending on the sportsbook that you decide to bet with. FanDuel is among the sportsbooks giving the 49ers an extra half-point on the spread. Meanwhile, Bovada is offering the best moneyline odds for both the Chiefs (+112) and 49ers (-122) heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

Below, we’ll uncover which online sportsbooks offer the best Super Bowl 2024 odds for the moneyline, point spread, and total.

Best Super Bowl 2024 Moneyline Odds

  • 49ers ML (-122) — Bovada
  • Chiefs ML (+112) — Bovada

Best Super Bowl 2024 Point Spread

  • 49ers -2 (-110) — BetOnline
  • Chiefs +2.5 (-115) — FanDuel

Best Totals Betting Lines

  • Over 47.5 (+100) — Bovada
  • Under 47.5 (-110) — BetOnline

Check out the Super Bowl odds and betting lines from the top online sportsbooks below.

Finding The Best Super Bowl 2024 Moneyline Odds

Moneyline Odds BetOnline Sportsbook Bovada logo BetUS logo FanDuel Sportsbook DraftKings Sportsbook
San Francisco 49ers -126 -122 -130 -130 -125
Kansas City Chiefs +106 +112 +110 +110 +105

Finding The Best Super Bowl 2024 Lines & Point Spread

Point Spread BetOnline Sportsbook Bovada logo BetUS logo FanDuel Sportsbook DraftKings Sportsbook
San Francisco 49ers -2 (-110) -2 (-110) -2 (-110) -2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs +2.0 (-110) +2.0 (-105) +2.0 (-110) +2.5 (-105) +2.5 (-110)

Finding The Best Odds For Super Bowl 2024 Over/Under Bets

Total Points BetOnline Sportsbook Bovada logo BetUS logo FanDuel Sportsbook DraftKings Sportsbook
Over 47.5 Points -110 +100 -110 -110 -115
Under 47.5 Points 110 -110 -110 -110 -105
NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
