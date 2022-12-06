Complete Bowl Game Schedule – Time & TV Channel For Every Remaining NCAA Football Game

The greatest time of year is upon us. Yes, it’s BOWL SEASON. This year, there are 43 bowl games to feast on over the festive period. It all culminates with the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9th, but before that we have plenty of ridiculously named games to get through. It all kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on December 16 when UAB takes on Miami (Ohio) in the Bahamas Bowl. The New Year’s Six begin on December 30 when Tennessee takes on Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The following day, Alabama takes on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The CFP semi-finals take place on New Year’s Eve when Georgia face off against Ohio State and Michigan meets TCU. On January 2, the Rose and Cotton Bowls complete the set with Utah vs. Penn State and USC vs. Tulane. Let us take a look at the complete bowl game schedule with the time and TV channel for every remaining NCAA football game.

College Football Playoff Schedule

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Peach Bowl, Atlanta, GA | ESPN, 8 p.m.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, AZ | ESPN, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Monday, January 9, 2023 | ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner

New Year’s Six

Friday, December 30, 2022

Orange Bowl, Miami, FL | ESPN, 8 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Clemson

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, LA | ESPN, 12 p.m.

Alabama vs. Kansas State

Monday, January 2, 2023

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, TX | ESPN, 1 p.m.

USC vs. Tulane

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA| ESPN 5 p.m.

Penn State vs. Utah

Full Bowl Game Schedule

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl | 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Cure Bowl | 3 p.m., ESPN

No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl | 11 a.m., ESPN

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Celebration Bowl | Noon, ABC

Jackson State vs. N.C. Central

Las Vegas Bowl | 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State

LA Bowl | 3:30 p.m., ABC

Fresno State vs. Washington State

LendingTree Bowl | 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Southern Miss vs. Rice

New Mexico Bowl | 7:30 p.m., ABC

BYU vs. SMU

Frisco Bowl | 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Boise State vs. North Texas

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl | 2:30 p.m., ESPN

UConn vs. Marshall

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | 3:30 p.m., ESPN

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl | 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Toledo vs. Liberty

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl | 9 p.m., ESPN

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl | 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Air Force vs. Baylor

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl | 3 p.m., ESPN

Houston vs. Louisiana

Gasparilla Bowl | 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl | 8 p.m., ESPN

San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl | 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl | Noon, ESPN

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

First Responder Bowl | 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Utah State vs. Memphis

Birmingham Bowl | 6:45 p.m., ESPN

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl | 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl | 2 p.m., ESPN

Duke vs. UCF

Liberty Bowl | 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas vs. Kansas

Holiday Bowl | 8 p.m., Fox

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

Texas Bowl | 9 p.m., ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl | 2 p.m., ESPN

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl | 5:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma

Alamo Bowl | 9 p.m., ESPN

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl | Noon, ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland

Sun Bowl | 2 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA

Gator Bowl | 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Arizona Bowl | 4:30 p.m., Barstool Sports

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Orange Bowl | 8 p.m., ESPN

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl | Noon, ABC

Kentucky vs. Iowa

Sugar Bowl | Noon, ESPN

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Fiesta Bowl | 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU | CFP semifinal

Peach Bowl | 8 p.m., ESPN

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State | CFP semifinal

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl | Noon, ESPN2

Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State

Cotton Bowl | 1 p.m., ESPN

No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

Citrus Bowl | 1 p.m., ABC

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Rose Bowl | 5 p.m., ESPN

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game | 7:30 p.m., ESPN