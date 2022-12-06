Complete Bowl Game Schedule – Time & TV Channel For Every Remaining NCAA Football Game

The greatest time of year is upon us. Yes, it’s BOWL SEASON. This year, there are 43 bowl games to feast on over the festive period. It all culminates with the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9th, but before that we have plenty of ridiculously named games to get through. It all kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on December 16 when UAB takes on Miami (Ohio) in the Bahamas Bowl. The New Year’s Six begin on December 30 when Tennessee takes on Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The following day, Alabama takes on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The CFP semi-finals take place on New Year’s Eve when Georgia face off against Ohio State and Michigan meets TCU. On January 2, the Rose and Cotton Bowls complete the set with Utah vs. Penn State and USC vs. Tulane. Let us take a look at the complete bowl game schedule with the time and TV channel for every remaining NCAA football game.
College Football Playoff Schedule
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Peach Bowl, Atlanta, GA | ESPN, 8 p.m.
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, AZ | ESPN, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Monday, January 9, 2023 | ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
College Football Playoff National Championship
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner
New Year’s Six
Friday, December 30, 2022
Orange Bowl, Miami, FL | ESPN, 8 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Clemson
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, LA | ESPN, 12 p.m.
Alabama vs. Kansas State
Monday, January 2, 2023
Cotton Bowl, Arlington, TX | ESPN, 1 p.m.
USC vs. Tulane
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA| ESPN 5 p.m.
Penn State vs. Utah
Full Bowl Game Schedule
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl | 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Cure Bowl | 3 p.m., ESPN
No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl | 11 a.m., ESPN
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
Celebration Bowl | Noon, ABC
Jackson State vs. N.C. Central
Las Vegas Bowl | 2:15 p.m., ESPN
Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State
LA Bowl | 3:30 p.m., ABC
Fresno State vs. Washington State
LendingTree Bowl | 5:45 p.m., ESPN
Southern Miss vs. Rice
New Mexico Bowl | 7:30 p.m., ABC
BYU vs. SMU
Frisco Bowl | 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Boise State vs. North Texas
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl | 2:30 p.m., ESPN
UConn vs. Marshall
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | 3:30 p.m., ESPN
San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl | 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Toledo vs. Liberty
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl | 9 p.m., ESPN
South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl | 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Air Force vs. Baylor
Friday, Dec. 23
Independence Bowl | 3 p.m., ESPN
Houston vs. Louisiana
Gasparilla Bowl | 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Wake Forest vs. Missouri
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl | 8 p.m., ESPN
San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee
Monday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl | 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl | Noon, ESPN
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
First Responder Bowl | 3:15 p.m., ESPN
Utah State vs. Memphis
Birmingham Bowl | 6:45 p.m., ESPN
East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
Guaranteed Rate Bowl | 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl | 2 p.m., ESPN
Duke vs. UCF
Liberty Bowl | 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Arkansas vs. Kansas
Holiday Bowl | 8 p.m., Fox
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
Texas Bowl | 9 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl | 2 p.m., ESPN
Syracuse vs. Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl | 5:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma
Alamo Bowl | 9 p.m., ESPN
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
Friday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl | Noon, ESPN
No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
Sun Bowl | 2 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA
Gator Bowl | 3:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina
Arizona Bowl | 4:30 p.m., Barstool Sports
Ohio vs. Wyoming
Orange Bowl | 8 p.m., ESPN
No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Saturday, Dec. 31
Music City Bowl | Noon, ABC
Kentucky vs. Iowa
Sugar Bowl | Noon, ESPN
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Fiesta Bowl | 4 p.m., ESPN
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU | CFP semifinal
Peach Bowl | 8 p.m., ESPN
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State | CFP semifinal
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl | Noon, ESPN2
Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State
Cotton Bowl | 1 p.m., ESPN
No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
Citrus Bowl | 1 p.m., ABC
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
Rose Bowl | 5 p.m., ESPN
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
Monday, Jan. 9
College Football Playoff National Championship Game | 7:30 p.m., ESPN