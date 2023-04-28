Horse Racing

Complete List of Kentucky Derby Winners Since 2000: Jockeys, Trainers, Times, and Odds

Author image
David Evans
4 min read
rich strike kentucky derby winner

Every year, the Kentucky Derby enthralls fans as the most exciting two minutes in sports. On Saturday, May 6th, the thrilling race returns to Churchill Downs, Kentucky. With a rich history of surprising victories and record-breaking performances, the Derby never ceases to amaze. In this article, we take a look at the complete list of Kentucky Derby winners since 2000, along with their jockeys, trainers,times, and odds.

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby
📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm
🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
📺 TV Channel: NBC
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +250 | Tapit Trice +650 | Practical Move +1000 | Angel of Empire +1000

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Kentucky Derby

If you’re not donning your Kentucky Derby outfit and hat on May 6th to head to Churchill Downs, you don’t need to miss out on the best odds available. Claim your free bet or bonus with one of our top sportsbooks for the best value for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

Complete List of Kentucky Derby Winners Since 2000: Jockeys, Trainers, Times, and Odds

Year Winner Jockey Trainer Time Odds
2022 Rich Strike Sonny Leon Eric R. Reed 2:02.61 80/1
2021 Mandaloun Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox 2:01.02 125/1
2020 Authentic John R. Velazquez Bob Baffert 2:00.61 8/1
2019 Country House Flavien Prat William I. Mott 2:03.98 30/1
2018 Justify
 Mike E. Smith Bob Baffert 2:04.20 5/2
2017 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd Pletcher 2:03.59 9/2
2016 Nyquist Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O’Neill 2:01:31 5/2
2015 American Pharoah
 Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert 2:03.02 3/1
2014 California Chrome Victor Espinoza Art Sherman 2:03.66 5/2
2013 Orb Joel Rosario Claude R. “Shug” McGaughey III 2:02.89 11/2
2012 I’ll Have Another Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 2:01.83 15/1
2011 Animal Kingdom John Velazquez H. Graham Motion 2:02.04 21/1
2010 Super Saver Calvin Borel Todd Pletcher 2:04.45 8/1
2009 Mine That Bird Calvin Borel Bennie Woolley Jr. 2:02.66 51/1
2008 Big Brown Kent Desormeaux Richard Dutrow, Jr. 2:01.82 12/5
2007 Street Sense Calvin Borel Carl Nafzger 2:02.17 5/1
2006 Barbaro Edgar Prado Michael Matz 2:01.36 6/1
2005 Giacomo Mike Smith John Shirreffs 2:02.75 50/1
2004 Smarty Jones Stewart Elliott John Servis 2:04.06 4/1
2003 Funny Cide José Santos Barclay Tagg 2:01.19 13/1
2002 War Emblem Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert 2:01.13 21/1
2001 Monarchos Jorge Chavez John T. Ward, Jr. 1:59.97 10/1
2000 Fusaichi Pegasus Kent Desormeaux Neil D. Drysdale 2:01 12/5

Successful Longshots

Since 2000, the Kentucky Derby has seen its fair share of longshot winners. Notable upsets include Giacomo in 2005, who won at odds of 50/1, and Mine That Bird in 2009, at an astonishing 51/1. In 2021, Mandaloun stunned the racing world by taking the title at 125/1, making it the most significant longshot victory in recent history.

In this year’s Kentucky Derby, look for longshots like Jace’s Road at +5000 or 50/1 with top sportsbooks and Sun Thunder at +6600 or 66/1 to emulate the success of previous longshots in the race.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Derby favorite Forte can be backed at +250 and its stablemate Tapit Trice can be backed at odds of +650. With that being said, let’s take a look at the odds of every horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Horse Odds Sportsbook
Forte +250 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +650 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +1000 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1000 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1200 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Mage +2000 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2200 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2500 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +3300 BetOnline logo
Continuar +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +6600 BetOnline logo

*Prices correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

Successful Trainers & Triple Crown Winners

Some trainers have enjoyed consistent success over the years. Bob Baffert has trained four Derby winners since 2000, with his most recent victory coming in 2020 with Authentic. Todd Pletcher also stands out, having trained two winners: Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

In this year’s running of the Derby, Pletcher has three runners: Forte, Tapit Trice, and Kingsbarns. At the moment, he looks like the frontrunner to pick up another Kentucky Derby win.

Triple Crown winners are a rare breed, and since 2000, only two horses have achieved this remarkable feat. American Pharoah, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Triple Crown in 2015, ending a 37-year drought. Justify, also trained by Baffert, followed in American Pharoah’s footsteps by capturing the Triple Crown in 2018.

Baffert is currently serving a ban from Triple Crown races after the horse first past the post in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Medina’s Spirit tested positive for a banned substance.

As the 2023 Kentucky Derby approaches, fans eagerly anticipate another thrilling race filled with unexpected surprises and unforgettable moments. Will this year’s race produce another longshot winner or a future Triple Crown champion?

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Arrow to top