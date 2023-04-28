Every year, the Kentucky Derby enthralls fans as the most exciting two minutes in sports. On Saturday, May 6th, the thrilling race returns to Churchill Downs, Kentucky. With a rich history of surprising victories and record-breaking performances, the Derby never ceases to amaze. In this article, we take a look at the complete list of Kentucky Derby winners since 2000, along with their jockeys, trainers,times, and odds.
🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby
📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm
🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
📺 TV Channel: NBC
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +250 | Tapit Trice +650 | Practical Move +1000 | Angel of Empire +1000
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Kentucky Derby
If you’re not donning your Kentucky Derby outfit and hat on May 6th to head to Churchill Downs, you don’t need to miss out on the best odds available. Claim your free bet or bonus with one of our top sportsbooks for the best value for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Complete List of Kentucky Derby Winners Since 2000: Jockeys, Trainers, Times, and Odds
|Year
|Winner
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Time
|Odds
|2022
|Rich Strike
|Sonny Leon
|Eric R. Reed
|2:02.61
|80/1
|2021
|Mandaloun
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|2:01.02
|125/1
|2020
|Authentic
|John R. Velazquez
|Bob Baffert
|2:00.61
|8/1
|2019
|Country House
|Flavien Prat
|William I. Mott
|2:03.98
|30/1
|2018
|Justify
|Mike E. Smith
|Bob Baffert
|2:04.20
|5/2
|2017
|Always Dreaming
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|2:03.59
|9/2
|2016
|Nyquist
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug F. O’Neill
|2:01:31
|5/2
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|2:03.02
|3/1
|2014
|California Chrome
|Victor Espinoza
|Art Sherman
|2:03.66
|5/2
|2013
|Orb
|Joel Rosario
|Claude R. “Shug” McGaughey III
|2:02.89
|11/2
|2012
|I’ll Have Another
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O’Neill
|2:01.83
|15/1
|2011
|Animal Kingdom
|John Velazquez
|H. Graham Motion
|2:02.04
|21/1
|2010
|Super Saver
|Calvin Borel
|Todd Pletcher
|2:04.45
|8/1
|2009
|Mine That Bird
|Calvin Borel
|Bennie Woolley Jr.
|2:02.66
|51/1
|2008
|Big Brown
|Kent Desormeaux
|Richard Dutrow, Jr.
|2:01.82
|12/5
|2007
|Street Sense
|Calvin Borel
|Carl Nafzger
|2:02.17
|5/1
|2006
|Barbaro
|Edgar Prado
|Michael Matz
|2:01.36
|6/1
|2005
|Giacomo
|Mike Smith
|John Shirreffs
|2:02.75
|50/1
|2004
|Smarty Jones
|Stewart Elliott
|John Servis
|2:04.06
|4/1
|2003
|Funny Cide
|José Santos
|Barclay Tagg
|2:01.19
|13/1
|2002
|War Emblem
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|2:01.13
|21/1
|2001
|Monarchos
|Jorge Chavez
|John T. Ward, Jr.
|1:59.97
|10/1
|2000
|Fusaichi Pegasus
|Kent Desormeaux
|Neil D. Drysdale
|2:01
|12/5
Successful Longshots
Since 2000, the Kentucky Derby has seen its fair share of longshot winners. Notable upsets include Giacomo in 2005, who won at odds of 50/1, and Mine That Bird in 2009, at an astonishing 51/1. In 2021, Mandaloun stunned the racing world by taking the title at 125/1, making it the most significant longshot victory in recent history.
In this year’s Kentucky Derby, look for longshots like Jace’s Road at +5000 or 50/1 with top sportsbooks and Sun Thunder at +6600 or 66/1 to emulate the success of previous longshots in the race.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Derby favorite Forte can be backed at +250 and its stablemate Tapit Trice can be backed at odds of +650. With that being said, let’s take a look at the odds of every horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
|Horse
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Forte
|+250
|Tapit Trice
|+650
|Practical Move
|+1000
|Angel of Empire
|+1000
|Derma Sotagake
|+1000
|Verifying
|+1200
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Mage
|+2000
|Skinner
|+2200
|Two Phil’s
|+2500
|Disarm
|+3300
|Hit Show
|+3300
|Confidence Game
|+3300
|Continuar
|+3300
|Reincarnate
|+4000
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Lord Miles
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+6600
*Prices correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
Successful Trainers & Triple Crown Winners
Some trainers have enjoyed consistent success over the years. Bob Baffert has trained four Derby winners since 2000, with his most recent victory coming in 2020 with Authentic. Todd Pletcher also stands out, having trained two winners: Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.
In this year’s running of the Derby, Pletcher has three runners: Forte, Tapit Trice, and Kingsbarns. At the moment, he looks like the frontrunner to pick up another Kentucky Derby win.
Triple Crown winners are a rare breed, and since 2000, only two horses have achieved this remarkable feat. American Pharoah, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Triple Crown in 2015, ending a 37-year drought. Justify, also trained by Baffert, followed in American Pharoah’s footsteps by capturing the Triple Crown in 2018.
Baffert is currently serving a ban from Triple Crown races after the horse first past the post in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Medina’s Spirit tested positive for a banned substance.
As the 2023 Kentucky Derby approaches, fans eagerly anticipate another thrilling race filled with unexpected surprises and unforgettable moments. Will this year’s race produce another longshot winner or a future Triple Crown champion?
Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Kentucky Derby Betting Guide – Compare Best Kentucky Derby Betting Sites in 2023.
- Kentucky Derby Expert Guide – Learn How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2023.
- The Latest Kentucky Derby Odds – Compare Top Racebooks Offering Kentucky Derby Odds.
- Free Kentucky Derby Picks – Check out Kentucky Derby Expert Picks and Predictions.