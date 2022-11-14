NCAAF

Complete Week 12 College Football TV Schedule – Times and Channels For Every NCAAF Game

David Evans
Young adult men friends watching American football
Eleven weeks of college football are in the rear view mirror, and it’s full steam ahead to the end of the season. This week, there is at least one game of NCAA football on our screens every day bar Monday. If you are wondering where you can catch all of this NCAAF action, fear not, we are here to the rescue. We have the complete TV schedule for week 12 of college football including kick-off times and channels for all of this week’s games.

Where to watch this week’s biggest college football games

  • Illinois @ Michigan | 12 PM | ABC
  • Georgia @ Kentucky | 3:30 PM | CBS
  • USC @ UCLA | 8 PM | FOX
  • Utah @ Oregon | 10:30 PM | ESPN

Full TV schedule for week 12

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Bowling Green @ Toledo | 7 PM | ESPNU

Ohio @ Ball State | 7 PM | ESPN2

 

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Eastern Michigan @ Kent State | 6 PM | ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) @ Northern Illinois | 7 PM | CBSSN

Western Michigan @ Central Michigan | 9 PM | ESPNU

 

Thursday, Nov. 17

SE Louisiana @ Nicholls | 7 PM | ESPN+

SMU @ Tulane | 7:30 PM | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 18

South Florida @ Tulsa | 9 PM | ESPN2

San Diego State @ New Mexico | 9:45 PM | FS1

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Navy @ UCF | 11AM | ESPN2

Illinois @ Michigan | 12 PM | ABC

Wisconsin @ Nebraska | 12 PM | ESPN

TCU @ Baylor | 12 PM | FOX

Northwestern @ Purdue | 12 PM | Fox Sports 1

Austin Peay @ Alabama | 12 PM | ESPN+/SECN+

Louisiana @ Florida State | 12 PM | ESPN3

East Tennessee State @ Mississippi State | 12 PM | ESPN+/SECN+

UMass @ Texas A&M | 12 PM | ESPN+/SECN+

Florida @ Vanderbilt | 12 PM | SEC Network

Indiana @ Michigan State | 12 PM | Big Ten Network

Connecticut @ Army | 12 PM | CBSSN

Virginia Tech @ Liberty | 12 PM | ESPN+

Duke @ Pittsburgh | 12 PM | ACC Network

UTSA @ Rice | 1 PM | ESPN+

Washington State @ Arizona | 2 PM | Pac-12 Network

Kansas State @ West Virginia | 2 PM | Big 12 Now

North Alabama @ Memphis | 2 PM | ESPN+

Georgia State @ James Madison | 2 PM | ESPN+

Houston @ East Carolina | 2 PM | ESPN+

Oregon State @ Arizona State | 2:15 PM | ESPN2

Boston College @ Notre Dame | 2:30 PM | NBC/Peacock

Old Dominion @ Appalachian State | 2:30 PM | ESPN+

Georgia @ Kentucky | 3:30 PM | CBS

Ohio State @ Maryland | 3:30 PM | ABC

Miami (FL) @ Clemson | 3:30 PM | ESPN

Penn State @ Rutgers | 3:30 PM | Big Ten Network

NC State @ Louisville | 3:30 PM | ACC Network

Texas @ Kansas | 3:30 PM | Fox Sports 1

Coastal Carolina @ Virginia | 3:30 PM | ESPN3

Akron @ Buffalo | 3:30 PM | CBSSN

Utah Tech @ BYU | 3:30 PM | ESPN3

South Alabama @ Southern Miss | 3:30 PM | NFL Network

UL Monroe @ Troy | 3:30 PM | ESPN+

Louisiana Tech @ Charlotte | 3:30 PM | ESPN3

Florida Atlantic @ Middle Tennessee | 3:30 PM | ESPN+

Iowa @ Minnesota | 4 PM | FOX

Western Kentucky @ Auburn | 4 PM | SEC Network

Cincinnati @ Temple | 4 PM | ESPNU

FIU @ UTEP | 4 PM | ESPN+

Arkansas State @ Texas State | 5 PM | ESPN3

Georgia Tech @ North Carolina | 5:30 PM | ESPN2

Stanford @ California | 5:30 PM | Pac-12 Networks

Marshall @ Georgia Southern | 6 PM | ESPN+

Ole Miss @ Arkansas | 6:30 PM | SEC Network

Tennessee @ South Carolina | 7 PM | ESPN

Texas Tech @ Iowa State | 7 PM | Fox Sports 1

Boise State @ Wyoming | 7 PM | CBS Sports Network

Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma | 7:30 PM | ABC

New Mexico State @ Missouri | 7:30 PM | ESPNU

USC @ UCLA | 8 PM | FOX

Syracuse @ Wake Forest | 8 PM | ACC Network

UAB @ LSU | 9 PM | ESPN2

Colorado @ Washington | 9 PM | Pac-12 Network

Colorado State @ Air Force | 9 PM | Fox Sports 2

San Jose State @ Utah State | 9:45 | Fox Sports 1

Utah @ Oregon | 10:30 PM | ESPN

Fresno State @ Nevada | 10:30 PM | CBS Sports Network

UNLV @ Hawaii | 11 PM | Spectrum Sports PPV

NCAAF News
David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
