Complete Week 12 College Football TV Schedule – Times and Channels For Every NCAAF Game

Eleven weeks of college football are in the rear view mirror, and it’s full steam ahead to the end of the season. This week, there is at least one game of NCAA football on our screens every day bar Monday. If you are wondering where you can catch all of this NCAAF action, fear not, we are here to the rescue. We have the complete TV schedule for week 12 of college football including kick-off times and channels for all of this week’s games.
Where to watch this week’s biggest college football games
- Illinois @ Michigan | 12 PM | ABC
- Georgia @ Kentucky | 3:30 PM | CBS
- USC @ UCLA | 8 PM | FOX
- Utah @ Oregon | 10:30 PM | ESPN
Full TV schedule for week 12
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Bowling Green @ Toledo | 7 PM | ESPNU
Ohio @ Ball State | 7 PM | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Eastern Michigan @ Kent State | 6 PM | ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) @ Northern Illinois | 7 PM | CBSSN
Western Michigan @ Central Michigan | 9 PM | ESPNU
Thursday, Nov. 17
SE Louisiana @ Nicholls | 7 PM | ESPN+
SMU @ Tulane | 7:30 PM | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 18
South Florida @ Tulsa | 9 PM | ESPN2
San Diego State @ New Mexico | 9:45 PM | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 19
Navy @ UCF | 11AM | ESPN2
Illinois @ Michigan | 12 PM | ABC
Wisconsin @ Nebraska | 12 PM | ESPN
TCU @ Baylor | 12 PM | FOX
Northwestern @ Purdue | 12 PM | Fox Sports 1
Austin Peay @ Alabama | 12 PM | ESPN+/SECN+
Louisiana @ Florida State | 12 PM | ESPN3
East Tennessee State @ Mississippi State | 12 PM | ESPN+/SECN+
UMass @ Texas A&M | 12 PM | ESPN+/SECN+
Florida @ Vanderbilt | 12 PM | SEC Network
Indiana @ Michigan State | 12 PM | Big Ten Network
Connecticut @ Army | 12 PM | CBSSN
Virginia Tech @ Liberty | 12 PM | ESPN+
Duke @ Pittsburgh | 12 PM | ACC Network
UTSA @ Rice | 1 PM | ESPN+
Washington State @ Arizona | 2 PM | Pac-12 Network
Kansas State @ West Virginia | 2 PM | Big 12 Now
North Alabama @ Memphis | 2 PM | ESPN+
Georgia State @ James Madison | 2 PM | ESPN+
Houston @ East Carolina | 2 PM | ESPN+
Oregon State @ Arizona State | 2:15 PM | ESPN2
Boston College @ Notre Dame | 2:30 PM | NBC/Peacock
Old Dominion @ Appalachian State | 2:30 PM | ESPN+
Georgia @ Kentucky | 3:30 PM | CBS
Ohio State @ Maryland | 3:30 PM | ABC
Miami (FL) @ Clemson | 3:30 PM | ESPN
Penn State @ Rutgers | 3:30 PM | Big Ten Network
NC State @ Louisville | 3:30 PM | ACC Network
Texas @ Kansas | 3:30 PM | Fox Sports 1
Coastal Carolina @ Virginia | 3:30 PM | ESPN3
Akron @ Buffalo | 3:30 PM | CBSSN
Utah Tech @ BYU | 3:30 PM | ESPN3
South Alabama @ Southern Miss | 3:30 PM | NFL Network
UL Monroe @ Troy | 3:30 PM | ESPN+
Louisiana Tech @ Charlotte | 3:30 PM | ESPN3
Florida Atlantic @ Middle Tennessee | 3:30 PM | ESPN+
Iowa @ Minnesota | 4 PM | FOX
Western Kentucky @ Auburn | 4 PM | SEC Network
Cincinnati @ Temple | 4 PM | ESPNU
FIU @ UTEP | 4 PM | ESPN+
Arkansas State @ Texas State | 5 PM | ESPN3
Georgia Tech @ North Carolina | 5:30 PM | ESPN2
Stanford @ California | 5:30 PM | Pac-12 Networks
Marshall @ Georgia Southern | 6 PM | ESPN+
Ole Miss @ Arkansas | 6:30 PM | SEC Network
Tennessee @ South Carolina | 7 PM | ESPN
Texas Tech @ Iowa State | 7 PM | Fox Sports 1
Boise State @ Wyoming | 7 PM | CBS Sports Network
Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma | 7:30 PM | ABC
New Mexico State @ Missouri | 7:30 PM | ESPNU
USC @ UCLA | 8 PM | FOX
Syracuse @ Wake Forest | 8 PM | ACC Network
UAB @ LSU | 9 PM | ESPN2
Colorado @ Washington | 9 PM | Pac-12 Network
Colorado State @ Air Force | 9 PM | Fox Sports 2
San Jose State @ Utah State | 9:45 | Fox Sports 1
Utah @ Oregon | 10:30 PM | ESPN
Fresno State @ Nevada | 10:30 PM | CBS Sports Network
UNLV @ Hawaii | 11 PM | Spectrum Sports PPV
Content You May Like
- College Football News – All the latest NCAAF news from around the country.
- Best College Football Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on College Football games.
- Best College Football Odds – Bet with the best College Football odds and lines.
- Expert College Football Picks for Free – Our top College Football experts are sharing their daily picks.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.