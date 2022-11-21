The Sports Daily

Concussion Protocol For 2022 Qatar World Cup Explained

Kyle Curran
The 2022 Qatar World Cup is underway, and FIFA have introduced a brand new concussion protocol for the tournament, with teams now allowed to make an additional substitution. 

If a player has suffered a concussion, or suspected to have suffered one, teams are now able to make a single permanent concussion substitution.

To help aid these decisions, medical staff will be at each and every game to review video footage to check if the injury is likely to have caused a concussion.

This helps countries have extra support putting the health of players first without using up any of their five permitted substitutes – with one extra being allowed solely for players who may have sustained a concussion.

The protocol has already been introduced to multiple leagues around the world, including the English Premier League after a successful trial period back in 2021.

There has already been a concussion incident at this years World Cup in the England vs Iran game Monday. Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was taken off after colliding with his teammate.

If you’d like to bet on the 2022 Qatar World Cup, then check out our best betting sites.

