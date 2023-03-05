Conference USA Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

Despite being 28-3, the Florida Atlantic Owls haven’t broken the AP Top-25. But they do currently rank 16th in the RPI rankings. It’s been a three-horse race all year in Conference USA hoops. FAU, UAB, and North Texas are all 20+ game winners and all have 14+ conference wins.
Flordia Atlantic started the season 21-1 with their only early loss coming to Ole Miss. FAU has won eight of their last ten and both UAB, and North Texas have won nine of their last 10. The Conference USA tournament will be another battle between some up-and-coming programs.
Conference USA Tournament Schedule:
- 🏀 Tournament: Conference USA Tournament 2023
- ⛹ Conference USA Betting Favorite: Florida Atlantic +145
- 📅 Conference USATournament Start Date: March 8th, 2023
- 🏆 Conference USA Championship Game: March 11th, 2023
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | CBSSN
- 🎲 Conference USA Tournament Favorites: Florida Atlantic +145 | UAB +240 | North Texas +250
* All times ET
March 8 First Round
- Game 1: No. 9 UTEP vs. No. 8 Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Game 2: No. 10 Louisiana Tech vs. No. 7 Florida International, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Game 3: No. 6 Rice vs. No. 11 UTSA, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
March 9 Quarterfinals
- Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Florida Atlantic, 6:30, ESPN+
- Game 5: No. 5 Charlotte vs. No. 4 Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m, ESPN+
- Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 North Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN+
- Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 UAB, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 10 Semifinals
- Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
- Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 3 p.m., CBSSN
March 11 Championship
- Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
2023 Conference USA Tournament Odds
|Conference USA Teams
|Conference USA Tournament Odds
|Florida Atlantic
|+145
|UAB
|+240
|North Texas
|+250
|Charlotte
|+1400
|Middle Tennessee
|+1800
|Western Kentucky
|+9000
|UTEP
|+10000
|Louisiana Tech
|+10000
|Rice
|+10000
|FIU
|+15000
2023 Conference USA Tournament Predictions and Picks
The Favorite
Florida Atlantic +145 has been a juggernaut all season long, but they haven’t gotten much love. They currently rank 28th in the nation in adjusted efficiency rating, but they don’t have a win over any team in the top 45 of that metric. And the reason is simple, they haven’t played anyone in the top 45. The reality remains that they’ve dominated the C-USA. They finished 18-2 in the conference and have won four straight.
The Value Play
UAB +240 is the hottest team in the conference as they have won six straight. The Blazers have handed FAU one of their two C-USA losses this season and almost handed them two as they lost at FAU by two earlier in the season. UAB has won nine of their last 10 and the only loss in that stretch is a double OT loss against North Texas. This is a very good squad that can beat teams up on the boards with their size and athleticism. We like the Blazers this week in the C-USA Tournament.
The Pick
UAB has shown they are a very tough matchup for FAU. And while it will be a dogfight with both North Texas and FAU, we really like the Blazers to find a way to win this tournament just like they did in 2022. Give us UAB to repeat at +240