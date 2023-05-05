Horse Racing

Confidence Game Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Gia Nguyen
Confidence Game Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Twenty of the world’s fastest three-year-old colts will head to Churchill Downs for the first Triple Crown race of the year. Among them, Confidence Game has the potential to pull off a historic upset. With two career wins at Churchill Downs, the colt has a legitimate chance to wind up in the winner’s circle for a third time.

Confidence Game will be racing out of post position four, which has produced five Kentucky Derby winners but none since Super Saver in 2010.

The young colt has a lot of experience at Churchill Downs, which could set him apart from the field, including two wins at Churchill Downs at the age of two. Confidence Game heads into Kentucky with +2500 odds to win the 149th Run for the Roses and will be one of the most exciting horses to keep an eye on during Derby Day.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Confidence Game’s horse profile ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Confidence Game Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

After the post positions were drawn, the odds moved quite a bit but Confidence Game remains a longshot to win the race. Forte remains the overwhelming favorite at +325 odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

Closely behind him, Tapit Trice checks in at +600. The field begins to separate further after the top two horses with Practical Move (+800), Angel of Empire (+1000), Kingsbarns (+1200).

At +2500, Confidence Game will be among the longshots with a chance to pull off an upset if the pace doesn’t get too out of hand. With a wet track anticipated for Saturday’s race, it could be anyone’s Kentucky Derby to win in 2023.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +325
Tapit Trice +600
Practical Move +800
Angel Of Empire +1000
Kingsbarns +1200
Derma Sotagake +1200
Verifying +1400
Mage +1600
Two Phil's +2000
Confidence Game +2500
Skinner +2500
Hit Show +3300
Disarm +3300
Reincarnate +4000
Rocket Can +4000
Jace's Road +5000
Sun Thunder +5000
Raise Cain +5000
Lord Miles +5000
Continuar +6600

Confidence Game Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Trained by J. Keith Desormeaux, Confidence Game is one of the most underrated colts in the field. Based on Equibase Speed Figures, Confidence Game is among the fastest horses in the field. In seven starts, the colt has three wins, one second place and two third place finishes. This includes two wins at Churchill Downs as a two-year-old and the added experience could be a factor on Saturday, especially on an off-track.

Confidence Game is coming off a win at the Rebel Stakes (Graded 2) where he recorded a 104 speed figure. Since that win, Desormeaux has been confident with the colt’s development over the last few weeks and Confidence Game appears to be entering Churchill Downs in top form once again.

Check out the chart below for Confidence Game’s jockey, trainer, owner, breeder and auction price.

Horse Confidence Game
Post Position 4
Odds +2500
Points 57
Jockey James Graham
Trainer J. Keith Desormeaux
Owner(s) Don’t Tell My Wife Stables
Breeder Summer Wind Equine LLC
Pedigree Candy Ride (ARG) – Eblouissante, by Bernardini
Auction Price $25,000

Confidence Game Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

For horseplayers that want to back a bargain horse, it’s going to be hard to find a better option than Confidence Game.

Bought for only $25,000, Confidence Game has already earned $785,525. The colt has already profited 30 times its auction price and could triple its career earnings with a Kentucky Derby win.

Confidence Game earns about $112,218 per start after being in the money six times in his seven starts.

Career Record 7(3-1-2)
Career Earnings $785,525
Earnings Per Start $112,218
Running Style Pacesetter
Equibase Speed Figure 104

Confidence Game Horse Pedigree

Candy Ride (ARG)

1999

 Ride The Rails (USA)

1991

 Cryptoclearance (USA)

1984

 Fappiano (USA)

1977
Naval Orange (USA)

1975
Herbalesian (USA)

1969

 Herbager (FR)

1956
Alanesian (USA)

1954
Candy Girl (ARG)

1990

 Candy Stripes (USA)

1982

 Blushing Groom (FR)

1974
Bubble Company (FR)

1977
City Girl (ARG)

1982

 Farnesio (ARG)

1974
Cithara (ARG)

1975
Eblouissante (USA)

2009

 Bernardini (USA)

2003

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989

 Seattle Slew (USA)

1974
Weekend Surprise (USA)

1980
Cara Rafaela (USA)

1993

 Quiet American (USA)

1986
Oil Fable (USA)

1986
Vertigineux (USA)

1995

 Kris S. (USA)

1977

 Roberto (USA)

1969
Sharp Queen (USA)

1965
For The Flag (USA)

1978

 Forli (ARG)

1963
In The Offing (USA)

1973

Confidence Game Past Performances and Results

The colt has had some pretty big races under his belt against quality fields heading into the Kentucky Derby. His last race was a Grade 2 stakes, where he pulled off an upset at +1750.

The added distance and bigger field could also help the colt pull off the upset at Churchill Downs. Confidence Game is among the horses that could excel in the 1 ¼ mile race.

Check out some of Confidence Game’s past performances below.

Track Date

Race

Race Type

 Grade Finish

Speed Figure
Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 11 Rebel Stakes 2 1 104
Fair Grounds 1/21/2023 14 Lecomte Stakes 3 3 87
Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 97
Keeneland 10/12/2022 7 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 2 75
Churchill Downs 9/17/2022 9 Iroquois Stakes 3 5 66
Churchill Downs 8/13/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 75
Churchill Downs 7/2/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 67

Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
