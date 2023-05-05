Twenty of the world’s fastest three-year-old colts will head to Churchill Downs for the first Triple Crown race of the year. Among them, Confidence Game has the potential to pull off a historic upset. With two career wins at Churchill Downs, the colt has a legitimate chance to wind up in the winner’s circle for a third time.

Confidence Game will be racing out of post position four, which has produced five Kentucky Derby winners but none since Super Saver in 2010.

The young colt has a lot of experience at Churchill Downs, which could set him apart from the field, including two wins at Churchill Downs at the age of two. Confidence Game heads into Kentucky with +2500 odds to win the 149th Run for the Roses and will be one of the most exciting horses to keep an eye on during Derby Day.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Confidence Game’s horse profile ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Confidence Game Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

After the post positions were drawn, the odds moved quite a bit but Confidence Game remains a longshot to win the race. Forte remains the overwhelming favorite at +325 odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

Closely behind him, Tapit Trice checks in at +600. The field begins to separate further after the top two horses with Practical Move (+800), Angel of Empire (+1000), Kingsbarns (+1200).

At +2500, Confidence Game will be among the longshots with a chance to pull off an upset if the pace doesn’t get too out of hand. With a wet track anticipated for Saturday’s race, it could be anyone’s Kentucky Derby to win in 2023.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.



Confidence Game Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Trained by J. Keith Desormeaux, Confidence Game is one of the most underrated colts in the field. Based on Equibase Speed Figures, Confidence Game is among the fastest horses in the field. In seven starts, the colt has three wins, one second place and two third place finishes. This includes two wins at Churchill Downs as a two-year-old and the added experience could be a factor on Saturday, especially on an off-track.

Confidence Game is coming off a win at the Rebel Stakes (Graded 2) where he recorded a 104 speed figure. Since that win, Desormeaux has been confident with the colt’s development over the last few weeks and Confidence Game appears to be entering Churchill Downs in top form once again.

Check out the chart below for Confidence Game’s jockey, trainer, owner, breeder and auction price.

Horse Confidence Game Post Position 4 Odds +2500 Points 57 Jockey James Graham Trainer J. Keith Desormeaux Owner(s) Don’t Tell My Wife Stables Breeder Summer Wind Equine LLC Pedigree Candy Ride (ARG) – Eblouissante, by Bernardini Auction Price $25,000

Confidence Game Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

For horseplayers that want to back a bargain horse, it’s going to be hard to find a better option than Confidence Game.

Bought for only $25,000, Confidence Game has already earned $785,525. The colt has already profited 30 times its auction price and could triple its career earnings with a Kentucky Derby win.

Confidence Game earns about $112,218 per start after being in the money six times in his seven starts.

Career Record 7(3-1-2) Career Earnings $785,525 Earnings Per Start $112,218 Running Style Pacesetter Equibase Speed Figure 104

Confidence Game Horse Pedigree

Candy Ride (ARG) 1999 Ride The Rails (USA) 1991 Cryptoclearance (USA) 1984 Fappiano (USA) 1977 Naval Orange (USA) 1975 Herbalesian (USA) 1969 Herbager (FR) 1956 Alanesian (USA) 1954 Candy Girl (ARG) 1990 Candy Stripes (USA) 1982 Blushing Groom (FR) 1974 Bubble Company (FR) 1977 City Girl (ARG) 1982 Farnesio (ARG) 1974 Cithara (ARG) 1975 Eblouissante (USA) 2009 Bernardini (USA) 2003 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Seattle Slew (USA) 1974 Weekend Surprise (USA) 1980 Cara Rafaela (USA) 1993 Quiet American (USA) 1986 Oil Fable (USA) 1986 Vertigineux (USA) 1995 Kris S. (USA) 1977 Roberto (USA) 1969 Sharp Queen (USA) 1965 For The Flag (USA) 1978 Forli (ARG) 1963 In The Offing (USA) 1973

Confidence Game Past Performances and Results

The colt has had some pretty big races under his belt against quality fields heading into the Kentucky Derby. His last race was a Grade 2 stakes, where he pulled off an upset at +1750.

The added distance and bigger field could also help the colt pull off the upset at Churchill Downs. Confidence Game is among the horses that could excel in the 1 ¼ mile race.

Check out some of Confidence Game’s past performances below.



Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 11 Rebel Stakes 2 1 104 Fair Grounds 1/21/2023 14 Lecomte Stakes 3 3 87 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 97 Keeneland 10/12/2022 7 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 2 75 Churchill Downs 9/17/2022 9 Iroquois Stakes 3 5 66 Churchill Downs 8/13/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 75 Churchill Downs 7/2/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 67

