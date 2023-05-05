Twenty of the world’s fastest three-year-old colts will head to Churchill Downs for the first Triple Crown race of the year. Among them, Confidence Game has the potential to pull off a historic upset. With two career wins at Churchill Downs, the colt has a legitimate chance to wind up in the winner’s circle for a third time.
Confidence Game will be racing out of post position four, which has produced five Kentucky Derby winners but none since Super Saver in 2010.
The young colt has a lot of experience at Churchill Downs, which could set him apart from the field, including two wins at Churchill Downs at the age of two. Confidence Game heads into Kentucky with +2500 odds to win the 149th Run for the Roses and will be one of the most exciting horses to keep an eye on during Derby Day.
Confidence Game Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby
After the post positions were drawn, the odds moved quite a bit but Confidence Game remains a longshot to win the race. Forte remains the overwhelming favorite at +325 odds to win the Kentucky Derby.
Closely behind him, Tapit Trice checks in at +600. The field begins to separate further after the top two horses with Practical Move (+800), Angel of Empire (+1000), Kingsbarns (+1200).
At +2500, Confidence Game will be among the longshots with a chance to pull off an upset if the pace doesn’t get too out of hand. With a wet track anticipated for Saturday’s race, it could be anyone’s Kentucky Derby to win in 2023.
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+325
|Tapit Trice
|+600
|Practical Move
|+800
|Angel Of Empire
|+1000
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Derma Sotagake
|+1200
|Verifying
|+1400
|Mage
|+1600
|Two Phil’s
|+2000
|Confidence Game
|+2500
|Skinner
|+2500
|Hit Show
|+3300
|Disarm
|+3300
|Reincarnate
|+4000
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|Lord Miles
|+5000
|Continuar
|+6600
Confidence Game Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Trained by J. Keith Desormeaux, Confidence Game is one of the most underrated colts in the field. Based on Equibase Speed Figures, Confidence Game is among the fastest horses in the field. In seven starts, the colt has three wins, one second place and two third place finishes. This includes two wins at Churchill Downs as a two-year-old and the added experience could be a factor on Saturday, especially on an off-track.
Confidence Game is coming off a win at the Rebel Stakes (Graded 2) where he recorded a 104 speed figure. Since that win, Desormeaux has been confident with the colt’s development over the last few weeks and Confidence Game appears to be entering Churchill Downs in top form once again.
Check out the chart below for Confidence Game’s jockey, trainer, owner, breeder and auction price.
|Horse
|Confidence Game
|Post Position
|4
|Odds
|+2500
|Points
|57
|Jockey
|James Graham
|Trainer
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|Owner(s)
|Don’t Tell My Wife Stables
|Breeder
|Summer Wind Equine LLC
|Pedigree
|Candy Ride (ARG) – Eblouissante, by Bernardini
|Auction Price
|$25,000
Confidence Game Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
For horseplayers that want to back a bargain horse, it’s going to be hard to find a better option than Confidence Game.
Bought for only $25,000, Confidence Game has already earned $785,525. The colt has already profited 30 times its auction price and could triple its career earnings with a Kentucky Derby win.
Confidence Game earns about $112,218 per start after being in the money six times in his seven starts.
|Career Record
|7(3-1-2)
|Career Earnings
|$785,525
|Earnings Per Start
|$112,218
|Running Style
|Pacesetter
|Equibase Speed Figure
|104
Confidence Game Horse Pedigree
|Candy Ride (ARG)
1999
|Ride The Rails (USA)
1991
|Cryptoclearance (USA)
1984
|Fappiano (USA)
1977
|Naval Orange (USA)
1975
|Herbalesian (USA)
1969
|Herbager (FR)
1956
|Alanesian (USA)
1954
|Candy Girl (ARG)
1990
|Candy Stripes (USA)
1982
|Blushing Groom (FR)
1974
|Bubble Company (FR)
1977
|City Girl (ARG)
1982
|Farnesio (ARG)
1974
|Cithara (ARG)
1975
|Eblouissante (USA)
2009
|Bernardini (USA)
2003
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Seattle Slew (USA)
1974
|Weekend Surprise (USA)
1980
|Cara Rafaela (USA)
1993
|Quiet American (USA)
1986
|Oil Fable (USA)
1986
|Vertigineux (USA)
1995
|Kris S. (USA)
1977
|Roberto (USA)
1969
|Sharp Queen (USA)
1965
|For The Flag (USA)
1978
|Forli (ARG)
1963
|In The Offing (USA)
1973
Confidence Game Past Performances and Results
The colt has had some pretty big races under his belt against quality fields heading into the Kentucky Derby. His last race was a Grade 2 stakes, where he pulled off an upset at +1750.
The added distance and bigger field could also help the colt pull off the upset at Churchill Downs. Confidence Game is among the horses that could excel in the 1 ¼ mile race.
Check out some of Confidence Game’s past performances below.
|Track
|Date
|
Race
|
Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|
Speed Figure
|Oaklawn Park
|2/25/2023
|11
|Rebel Stakes
|2
|1
|104
|Fair Grounds
|1/21/2023
|14
|Lecomte Stakes
|3
|3
|87
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|1
|97
|Keeneland
|10/12/2022
|7
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|2
|75
|Churchill Downs
|9/17/2022
|9
|Iroquois Stakes
|3
|5
|66
|Churchill Downs
|8/13/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|75
|Churchill Downs
|7/2/2022
|3
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|3
|67
