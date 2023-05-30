NHL News and Rumors

Conn Smythe (NHL Playoffs MVP) 2023 Odds, Prediction, & Expert Picks

Colin Lynch
Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
We’re taking an in-depth look at who has the best chance to win the Conn Smythe Trophy

Since its inception in the 1964-65 season, the Conn Smythe Trophy has emerged as the pinnacle of individual recognition in the world of hockey. As the most esteemed award for an individual player, it mirrors the prestige of the iconic Stanley Cup itself. The beauty of the Conn Smythe lies in its diversity, with winners hailing from various positions on the ice. Centers, defensemen, and wingers have all claimed the coveted trophy, showcasing the immense talent spread across the sport.

2023 Conn Smythe Trophy Winner Odds

Conn Smythe Trophy Winner  Odds  Play
Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)
+210 BetOnline logo
Matthew Tkachuk (Florida)
+400 BetOnline logo
Jack Eichel (Vegas)
+500 BetOnline logo
Mark Stone (Vegas)
+600 BetOnline logo
Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas)
+1800 BetOnline logo
Adin Hill (Vegas)
+2000 BetOnline logo
William Karlsson (Vegas)
+2500 BetOnline logo
Chandler Stevenson (Vegas)
+2500 BetOnline logo
Aleksander Barkov (Florida)
+250 BetOnline logo
Carter Verhaeghe (Florida)
+2500 BetOnline logo

 

The Odds on Favorite: Sergei Bobrovsky +210

While every position has had its fair share of winners, goaltenders have faced a slight under-representation in recent years, with only one recipient since 2013. However, the odds currently favor Sergei Bobrovsky to take home the prestigious honor. Bobrovsky’s journey in these playoffs has been nothing short of remarkable, solidifying his place as the starting goaltender for the Florida Panthers and propelling them to the brink of the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in over two decades.

I’ve said it a few times, if Florida wins this series, it’s going to be because Bobrovsky is incredible, plain, and simple. And as much as I love Matt Tkachuk, I’m not sure he can actually win this trophy, because they need Bobrovsky to be that good to win.

Bobrovsky’s playoff performance has been nothing short of exceptional, boasting a remarkable save percentage of 0.935 and a goals-against average of 2.15 across his 13 games played. His ability to outperform expectations has been staggering, stopping an incredible 19.5 goals above what was projected for him. This statistic alone places him head and shoulders above his goaltending counterparts and solidifies his case for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

My Second Favorite: Jack Eichel +500

Meanwhile, another player who has waited patiently for a taste of playoff action is Jack Eichel. Now in his eighth NHL season, Eichel has finally earned his spot in the postseason, and he has not disappointed. This is an excellent number on Eichel at +500. With 15 points in 13 games, Eichel has played an instrumental role in guiding the Golden Knights toward the Stanley Cup Final. His impact on the ice has been undeniable, fulfilling the promise he showcased as the second-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

I like Vegas to win the series, and I really like this number on Eichel.

The Pick: Jack Eichel +500

Bet on Eichel (+500)  at BetOnline

 

Last 10 Conn Smythe Winners

Last 10 Conn Smythe Winners
Year Winner Team
2022 Cale Makar (D) Colorado Avalanche
2021 Andrei Vasilevskiy (G) Tampa Bay Lightning
2020 Victor Hedman (D) Tampa Bay Lightning
2019 Ryan O’Reilly (C) St. Louis Blues
2018 Alexander Ovechkin (LW) Washington Capitals
2017 Sidney Crosby (C) Pittsburgh Penguins
2016 Sidney Crosby (C) Pittsburgh Penguins
2015 Duncan Keith (D) Chicago Blackhawks
2014 Justin Williams (RW) Los Angeles Kings
2013 Patrick Kane (RW) Chicago Blackhawks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
