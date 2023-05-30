We’re taking an in-depth look at who has the best chance to win the Conn Smythe Trophy

Since its inception in the 1964-65 season, the Conn Smythe Trophy has emerged as the pinnacle of individual recognition in the world of hockey. As the most esteemed award for an individual player, it mirrors the prestige of the iconic Stanley Cup itself. The beauty of the Conn Smythe lies in its diversity, with winners hailing from various positions on the ice. Centers, defensemen, and wingers have all claimed the coveted trophy, showcasing the immense talent spread across the sport.

2023 Conn Smythe Trophy Winner Odds

Conn Smythe Trophy Winner Odds Play Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida) +210 Matthew Tkachuk (Florida) +400 Jack Eichel (Vegas) +500 Mark Stone (Vegas) +600 Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas) +1800 Adin Hill (Vegas) +2000 William Karlsson (Vegas) +2500 Chandler Stevenson (Vegas) +2500 Aleksander Barkov (Florida) +250 Carter Verhaeghe (Florida) +2500

The Odds on Favorite: Sergei Bobrovsky +210

While every position has had its fair share of winners, goaltenders have faced a slight under-representation in recent years, with only one recipient since 2013. However, the odds currently favor Sergei Bobrovsky to take home the prestigious honor. Bobrovsky’s journey in these playoffs has been nothing short of remarkable, solidifying his place as the starting goaltender for the Florida Panthers and propelling them to the brink of the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in over two decades.

I’ve said it a few times, if Florida wins this series, it’s going to be because Bobrovsky is incredible, plain, and simple. And as much as I love Matt Tkachuk, I’m not sure he can actually win this trophy, because they need Bobrovsky to be that good to win.

Bobrovsky’s playoff performance has been nothing short of exceptional, boasting a remarkable save percentage of 0.935 and a goals-against average of 2.15 across his 13 games played. His ability to outperform expectations has been staggering, stopping an incredible 19.5 goals above what was projected for him. This statistic alone places him head and shoulders above his goaltending counterparts and solidifies his case for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

My Second Favorite: Jack Eichel +500

Meanwhile, another player who has waited patiently for a taste of playoff action is Jack Eichel. Now in his eighth NHL season, Eichel has finally earned his spot in the postseason, and he has not disappointed. This is an excellent number on Eichel at +500. With 15 points in 13 games, Eichel has played an instrumental role in guiding the Golden Knights toward the Stanley Cup Final. His impact on the ice has been undeniable, fulfilling the promise he showcased as the second-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

I like Vegas to win the series, and I really like this number on Eichel.

The Pick: Jack Eichel +500

Last 10 Conn Smythe Winners

Last 10 Conn Smythe Winners Year Winner Team 2022 Cale Makar (D) Colorado Avalanche 2021 Andrei Vasilevskiy (G) Tampa Bay Lightning 2020 Victor Hedman (D) Tampa Bay Lightning 2019 Ryan O’Reilly (C) St. Louis Blues 2018 Alexander Ovechkin (LW) Washington Capitals 2017 Sidney Crosby (C) Pittsburgh Penguins 2016 Sidney Crosby (C) Pittsburgh Penguins 2015 Duncan Keith (D) Chicago Blackhawks 2014 Justin Williams (RW) Los Angeles Kings 2013 Patrick Kane (RW) Chicago Blackhawks