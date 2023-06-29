Connor Bedard selected first overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Connor Bedard of North Vancouver, British Columbia has been selected first overall in the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. It had widely been expected for months that Bedard would be selected first overall, and that is now a reality.

Star for the Regina Pats

Bedard has put up huge numbers for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League over the last two seasons. In 2021-22, he had 51 goals and 49 assists for 100 points in 62 games, and in 2022-23, he had 71 goals and 72 assists for 143 points in 57 games. You could actually make the argument that Bedard is the best prospect from the Western Hockey League to ever be drafted in the National Hockey League. Despite his strong regular season success, Bedard did not lead the Pats to a Memorial Cup.

History in the Making

Bedard made history at the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Awards earlier this month. He became the first player ever to win the CHL Top Prospect Awards, the Top Scorer Award and the David Branch Player of the Year Award in the same season.

Back-to-back gold medals at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Bedard won a gold medal for Canada at the last two World Junior Hockey Championships. The 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships took place in the summer last year in a rather empty Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships were in an energy-filled Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. At the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships, Bedard had four goals and four assists for eight points in seven games. At the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships, he had a remarkable nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in seven games. Bedard led the 2003 World Juniors in scoring and was the tournament’s top scorer.

Second First Overall Pick in Blackhawks History

Bedard is the second first overall pick in Chicago Blackhawks history. The first was Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York who was drafted first overall in 2007.

Could he play with Taylor Hall?

There is now speculation that Bedard could play alongside Taylor Hall, who was acquired on Monday by Chicago in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Bruins. Hall, ironically, was the first overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.