Connor Hellebuyck and Anze Kopitar win major NHL Awards

Jeremy Freeborn
The announcements of the winners of the 2025 National Hockey League Awards completed on Thursday prior to game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce Township, Michigan won the Vezina Trophy and the Hart Trophy. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Kings captain and centre Anze Kopitar of Jesenice, Slovenia won the Lady Byng Award, presented to the game’s most gentlemanly player.

Connor Hellebuyck

Hellebuyck had a spectacular regular season for the Winnipeg Jets in 2024-25, before struggling at times when games mattered most–the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He led the NHL in wins (47), goals against average (2.00) and shutouts (eight). Hellebuyck also had a save percentage of .925 in 63 games. The Jets only gave up 191 regular season goals. the least in the NHL. Winnipeg was the only team to give up less than 200 goals this season. The Los Angeles Kings gave up the second fewest number of goals with 206.

Hellebuyck is the first player in the history of the Jets franchise to win the Hart Trophy. It is also the third time Hellebuyck has won the Vezina Trophy as he previously won in 2019-20, and 2023-24.

Great night for Hart Trophy finalist

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany was a finalist for the Hart Trophy. On Thursday night, Draisaitl delivered hockey magic. He set the record for the most overtime goals in one Stanley Cup Playoff overtime season as the Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 in game four of the Stanley Cup Finals. With the win, the Oilers tied the best out of seven series at two games apiece.

Anze Kopitar

Kopitar won his third Lady Byng Award after previously winning in 2016 and 2023. In 81 games in 2024-25, Kopitar had 21 goals and 46 assists for 67 points. He was a +14 with four penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, seven game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 98 shots on goal, 879 faceoff wins, 67 blocked shots, 31 hits, 30 takeaways, and 65 giveaways. Kopitar’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded assist and came on a goal by Adrian Kempe of Kramfors, Sweden in a 4-1 Kings win over the Montreal Canadiens on October 17.

Topics  
L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors Winnipeg Jets
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
