Connor Hellebuyck records fifth career NHL playoff shutout

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Thursday night. It was a significant win for the Jets as they entered their game at the Canada Life Centre down three games to one in the best out of seven second round playoff series. Now with the win, the Jets still trail the series. However, they have some momentum heading into game six, even though they remain behind three games to two.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan has had a topsy turvy 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff. When he has been on, Hellebuyck has been electrifying. However, he has struggled terribly on the road, and as a result he needs to come up big on Saturday night in Texas to keep the Jets’s postseason alive.

Fifth NHL postseason shutout

On Thursday, Hellebuyck made 22 saves. In a strong Jets defensive effort, Hellebuyck made four saves in the first period, five saves in the second period, and 13 saves in the third period. Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland and defenseman Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland led the Stars with four shots on goal each, but struggled defensively, as they were both a -2.

Who contributed offensively for Winnipeg in game five?

Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark scored twice for the Jets. Mark Scheifele of Kitchener, Ontario and Vladislav Namestnikov of Zhukovskiy, Russia each had one goal and one assist for two points. Meanwhile, Americans Kyle Connor of Shelby Township, Michigan and defenseman Neal Pionk of Omaha, Nebraska had two assists each.

Hellebuyck’s four prior playoff shutouts

This is Hellebuyck’s second shutout of the series. He also blanked the Stars 4-0 in game two. Hellebuyck’s first playoff shutout came on April 17, 2018 in a 2-0 Jets win over the Wild. He then blanked the Wild 5-0 on April 20, 2018. Hellebuyck’s last shutout came on May 21, 2021 in a 1-0 Jets win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Playoffs Winnipeg Jets
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

