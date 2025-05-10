Connor Hellebuyck records fourth career NHL playoff shutout

The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are deadlocked at a win apiece in the second round of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Friday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Jets defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 in the second game in the best out of seven Western Conference semifinal series. Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan made 21 saves for the shutout.

Inside look at the shutout

Hellebuyck made seven saves in the first period, nine saves in the second period, and five saves in the third period. Dual citizen defenseman Thomas Harley led the Stars with five shots on goal.

Hellebuyck’s three prior postseason shutouts

Hellebuyck’s first two playoff shutouts came against the Minnesota Wild. The first came on April 17, 2018 in a 2-0 Jets win in game four of the first round. The second came on April 20, 2018 in a 5-0 Jets win over the Wild in game five of the series. Winnipeg won the best out of seven series four games to one. Hellebuyck’s third playoff shutout came against the Edmonton Oilers. It was game two of the first round playoff series in 2021, a game the Jets won by a score of 1-0 on a goal by Paul Stastny.

Who contributed to the Jets offensively in game two?

Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark led the Jets with two goals and three points. The other two Jets goal scorers were Gabriel Vilardi of Kingston, Ontario and captain Adam Lowry. Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo of London, Ontario had a multi-point game as he had two assists for two points and was a +3.

Better at home than on the road

With the series shifting to Dallas, the Stars have the clear advantage. The reason is because Hellebuyck was terrible in St. Louis in the first round. He gave up 16 goals in three games, and was pulled each time.