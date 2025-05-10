NHL News and Rumors

Connor Hellebuyck records fourth career NHL playoff shutout

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are deadlocked at a win apiece in the second round of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Friday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Jets defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 in the second game in the best out of seven Western Conference semifinal series. Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan made 21 saves for the shutout.

Inside look at the shutout

Hellebuyck made seven saves in the first period, nine saves in the second period, and five saves in the third period. Dual citizen defenseman Thomas Harley led the Stars with five shots on goal.

Hellebuyck’s three prior postseason shutouts

Hellebuyck’s first two playoff shutouts came against the Minnesota Wild. The first came on April 17, 2018 in a 2-0 Jets win in game four of the first round. The second came on April 20, 2018 in a 5-0 Jets win over the Wild in game five of the series. Winnipeg won the best out of seven series four games to one. Hellebuyck’s third playoff shutout came against the Edmonton Oilers. It was game two of the first round playoff series in 2021, a game the Jets won by a score of 1-0 on a goal by Paul Stastny.

Who contributed to the Jets offensively in game two?

Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark led the Jets with two goals and three points. The other two Jets goal scorers were Gabriel Vilardi of Kingston, Ontario and captain Adam Lowry. Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo of London, Ontario had a multi-point game as he had two assists for two points and was a +3.

Better at home than on the road

With the series shifting to Dallas, the Stars have the clear advantage. The reason is because Hellebuyck was terrible in St. Louis in the first round. He gave up 16 goals in three games, and was pulled each time.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Winnipeg Jets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck records fourth career NHL playoff shutout

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_10012777_168396541_lowres-2
Kings part ways with general manager Rob Blake
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl scores second NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25707728_168396541_lowres-2
Mikko Rantanen registers historic NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
Jaccob Slavin scores first Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 7 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Winnipeg Jets v Pittsburgh Penguins
Adam Lowry scores first NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 5 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25707728_168396541_lowres-2
Mikko Rantanen registers first NHL Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2025
More News
Arrow to top