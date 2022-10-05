Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr ‘Prohibited’ From Taking Place Following Failed Drug Test

Promoters have revealed Conor Benn returned trace amounts of a banned substance in his latest drug test ahead of Saturday’s scheduled bout with Christ Eubank Jr.

The duo were set to meet at the O2 Arena in London in an all-British showdown, which also happens to be 30 years since the pair’s fathers, Nigel Benn and Christ Eubank Sr, faced each other in a historic rematch.

The bout was thrown into doubt after the news emerged, and Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing have since released a joint statement confirming that Benn, who was the +170 underdog in boxing betting, returned an “adverse analytical finding” for a trace amount of a fertility drug, but has not been charged.

Despite the latest news, both fighters were eager for the match-up to go ahead this weekend. However, the British Boxing Board of Control has since announced that the fight can no longer take place, citing that the use of banned substances is not in the best interests of the sport.

‼️ Statement from the British Boxing Board of Control declaring that Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is PROHIBITED from taking place on Saturday night after Benn tested positive for clomifene… pic.twitter.com/XnpZHxcBvJ — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 5, 2022

The drug, also commonly referred to as clomiphene, is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of outlawed substances. While it is not considered overtly performance-enhancing, it can supposedly raise testosterone.

The promoters full statement read: “We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

However, the ever-changing status of the bout looks to have been resolved definitively by the Board of Control’s statement, with the organisation strictly prohibiting the event from taking place.