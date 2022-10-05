The Sports Daily

Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr ‘Prohibited’ From Taking Place Following Failed Drug Test

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
2 min read
Benn
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Promoters have revealed Conor Benn returned trace amounts of a banned substance in his latest drug test ahead of Saturday’s scheduled bout with Christ Eubank Jr.

The duo were set to meet at the O2 Arena in London in an all-British showdown, which also happens to be 30 years since the pair’s fathers, Nigel Benn and Christ Eubank Sr, faced each other in a historic rematch.

The bout was thrown into doubt after the news emerged, and Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing have since released a joint statement confirming that Benn, who was the +170 underdog in boxing betting, returned an “adverse analytical finding” for a trace amount of a fertility drug, but has not been charged.

Despite the latest news, both fighters were eager for the match-up to go ahead this weekend. However, the British Boxing Board of Control has since announced that the fight can no longer take place, citing that the use of banned substances is not in the best interests of the sport.

The drug, also commonly referred to as clomiphene, is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of outlawed substances. While it is not considered overtly performance-enhancing, it can supposedly raise testosterone.

The promoters full statement read: “We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

However, the ever-changing status of the bout looks to have been resolved definitively by the Board of Control’s statement, with the organisation strictly prohibiting the event from taking place.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News The Sports Daily
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To The Sports Daily

The Sports Daily
Judge

WATCH: Comical Moment Fan Capsizes Over Railings Attempting to Catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
The Sports Daily
Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out of Astana Open, Bringing an End to 62-game Record
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  22h
The Sports Daily
Moore
Kansas City Royals Axe President of Operations Dayton Moore After 16 Years
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 22 2022
The Sports Daily
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in OR | Oregon Sports Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Aug 20 2022
The Sports Daily
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in ME | Maine Sports Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Aug 20 2022
The Sports Daily
2022-08-17T005103Z_2081441321_RC2KJ79QUFDI_RTRMADP_3_MANCHESTER-UTD-M-A-MUSK
Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United from Glazers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Aug 17 2022
The Sports Daily
NHL
The Definitive Top 4 Brawls in the NHL’s Brutal History
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 2 2022
More News
Arrow to top