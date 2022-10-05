The former two-time UFC world champion and first ever double champ, Conor McGregor, has given his prediction ahead of the UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Oliveira vs Makhachev goes down in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd, for the vacant UFC Lightweight Title.

So, who is ‘The Notorious’ backing to reign supreme at UFC 280 and put the UFC Lightweight belt around their waist in the middle of the octagon come Saturday, October 22nd.

Conor McGregor Predicts Oliveira Will beat Makhachev ‘Easily’

Who better to give a prediction than the former UFC Lightweight Champion himself? Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to give his prediction for the main event of UFC 280. In a Q&A session with fans where the Irishman was answering various questions put to him from the public, he was asked who he thinks wins the UFC Lightweight Title bout on October 22nd between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

McGregor, who of course won the 155-pound crown after knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016, has predicted a routine victory for the Brazilian superstar.

Here is what Conor McGregor had to say when asked who he thinks wins the lightweight title on October 22nd at UFC 280. No messing about from the Irishman, he is supremely confident of a Charles Oliveira victory.

The lightweight belt is currently vacant, after Oliveira missed weight by .25 of a pound last time out in his fight with Justin Gaethje. Oliveira, who was 3-0 in lightweight title bouts since beating Michael Chandler at UFC 262, was stripped of his belt for missing weight against Gaethje. That is why the fight on October 22nd in Abu Dhabi is for the vacant lightweight title.

Oliveira ended up beating Gaethje by first-round submission at UFC 274 in May, extending his unbeaten run to 11 fights in the UFC. The Brazilian won the UFC Lightweight title in 2021 after defeated Michael Chandler, before successfully defending it against Dustin Poirier. He then of course beat Gaethje, as previously mentioned, but was unable to retain his belt for his mishap on the scales.

For Islam Makhachev, he is currently ranked at #3 in the UFC Lightweight Rankings. This is his first shot at UFC gold and he will be supremely confident of getting the job done at the Etihad Arena in a few weeks time.

Makhachev has of course been mentored by Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former foe of McGregor. Nurmagomedov and McGregor had a famous rivalry, so it comes as no surprise to see the Irishman back against Khabib’s teammate. However, he could have a bit of a biased opinion on the fight given his history with ‘The Eagle’.

Oliveira vs Makhachev should provide quality viewing entertainment at UFC 280. The main event from the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE.