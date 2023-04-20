Conor McGregor loves to verbally attack and insult other fighters on social media. However, McGregor had a change of heart and instead offered financial advice in the wake of the “all or nothing “bet between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

McGregor tweeted that fighters should stop betting their purses against each other because “fighting is tough.” It’s rare for fighters to go through with an all-in purse bet, so McGregor believes that option should never be on the table.

Plus, McGregor bluntly said it’s “stupid.”

Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2023

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia Verbally Agreed To Bet Their Purse On The Fight

Davis and Garcia are set to face each other on Saturday, April 22. The hotly-anticipated fight is one of the best on the fight calendar in 2023.

Both fighters are set to make a significant amount of money. The total purse is estimated to be around $7.5 million, with Davis receiving $5 million and Garcia taking home $2.5 million.

Earlier this week, Davis and Garcia appeared on a live stream and raised the stakes for their fight. Both competitors agreed to a winner-take-all showdown, meaning the winner will receive the loser’s purse.

It is unknown if this will be an official stipulation for the fight since this was a verbal agreement over a live stream.

Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia agree to put their entire fight purse on the line. The Winner will get everything 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uxiw4D2EL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 18, 2023

Conor McGregor Believes In Keeping The Purse You Earned

McGregor is in a different stratosphere compared to most fighters when it comes to purses. McGregor took home an estimated $23 million in his last fight against Dustin Poirer. McGregor’s salary was $5 million for the fight, and the remaining $18 million was a pay-per-view bonus. Poirer, who won the bout, earned an estimated $5 million that night, including a $1.5 million salary.

Due to the significant purse differential, it would not make sense for McGregor to put his entire purse on the line.

The UFC superstar understands the unpredictability of combat sports, so in his mind, he will elect to keep his “hard-earned money” for his “loved ones.”

I make substantially more than everyone on the roster combined so it’s not feasible. I could bet a portion however. But it’s ridiculous, and no. This game, and the longer you are in it, gets tougher and tougher. I’m keeping my hard earned money for my loved ones ❤️ https://t.co/qayxxPFlRs — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2023

