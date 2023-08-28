College Football

Conor McGregor Lauds Notre Dame Fans: Record 40,000 Americans in Ireland for College Football Opener

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
notre dame in dublin

Dublin, a city known for its rich history and vibrant nightlife, recently embraced a different type of visitor. American college football fans. Almost 40,000 of them. When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the Navy Midshipmen in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, a world record number of Americans traveled to the Emerald Isle for a single sporting event. UFC legend Conor McGregor, the Irish powerhouse himself, chimed in on the electric atmosphere with a simple tweet, “Incredible! Go Irish ☘️.”

Fighting Irish Answer the Call of Record Number of Fans on the Field

Notre Dame left no questions unanswered on the field, delivering a dominant 42-3 victory over Navy. The impressive showing, however, was matched by the fanfare off the gridiron. Dublin’s iconic College Green transformed into mini-USA with 39,176 fans setting the stage for an unforgettable college football season opener. This number is a record number of Americans to travel to a single sporting event.

But it wasn’t just Conor McGregor who was happy to see the traveling Notre Dame support. As the city bubbled with anticipation, Padraic O’Kane, Director and Co-Founder of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, expressed his enthusiasm. “We’re thrilled to welcome Notre Dame and Navy fans to Dublin this week,” he said.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, captured the sentiment best, noting that Dublin feels like “the home away from home for US College Football.”

$160 Million Economic Boost to Dublin

The economic boost to the Irish capital was significant. With the influx of visitors, including celebrities and political figures, Ireland saw an injection of approximately €147 million ($159 million) into its economy.

Despite the win the Fighting Irish won’t be sticking around in Ireland. Notre Dame’s rigorous schedule meant a swift return to the U.S., marking the beginning of eight straight games across three states and Ireland before a mid-October breather. Dublin will be hoping a few of the fans stick around a little bit longer, and some of the Notre Dame fans have already been painting Dublin green if social media pictures are anything to go by.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame fans also shared glowing reviews of Dublin, praising its affordability and cleanliness.

The blend of American college football spirit and Irish hospitality created a weekend for the history books. With stars like McGregor joining the chorus of praise, the event not only broke records but also showcased the magnetic allure of Dublin. As thousands of fans journey back across the Atlantic, they take with them memories of a game, a city that united two cultures in celebration, and the knowledge they helped break a record.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
bear mcwhorter billboard

Arkansas Football Recruiting: Class of 2026’s Best Name, Bear McWhorter, Commits to Razorbacks

Author image David Evans  •  31min
College Football
caleb williams heisman pose
Week 0 Heisman Watch 2023: Caleb Williams & Sam Hartman Improve Chances According to Betting Odds
Author image David Evans  •  5h
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Clemson Tigers in South Carolina – SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Duke Blue Devils in North Carolina – NC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On LSU Tigers in Louisiana – LA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Florida State Seminoles in Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Oregon State Beavers in Oregon – OR Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top