Dublin, a city known for its rich history and vibrant nightlife, recently embraced a different type of visitor. American college football fans. Almost 40,000 of them. When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the Navy Midshipmen in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, a world record number of Americans traveled to the Emerald Isle for a single sporting event. UFC legend Conor McGregor, the Irish powerhouse himself, chimed in on the electric atmosphere with a simple tweet, “Incredible! Go Irish ☘️.”

Fighting Irish Answer the Call of Record Number of Fans on the Field

Notre Dame left no questions unanswered on the field, delivering a dominant 42-3 victory over Navy. The impressive showing, however, was matched by the fanfare off the gridiron. Dublin’s iconic College Green transformed into mini-USA with 39,176 fans setting the stage for an unforgettable college football season opener. This number is a record number of Americans to travel to a single sporting event.

God. Country. Notre Dame. All in one, right here. Incredible! ❤️☘️ https://t.co/ogZ5Ir7Pb1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 27, 2023

But it wasn’t just Conor McGregor who was happy to see the traveling Notre Dame support. As the city bubbled with anticipation, Padraic O’Kane, Director and Co-Founder of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, expressed his enthusiasm. “We’re thrilled to welcome Notre Dame and Navy fans to Dublin this week,” he said.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, captured the sentiment best, noting that Dublin feels like “the home away from home for US College Football.”

$160 Million Economic Boost to Dublin

The economic boost to the Irish capital was significant. With the influx of visitors, including celebrities and political figures, Ireland saw an injection of approximately €147 million ($159 million) into its economy.

Despite the win the Fighting Irish won’t be sticking around in Ireland. Notre Dame’s rigorous schedule meant a swift return to the U.S., marking the beginning of eight straight games across three states and Ireland before a mid-October breather. Dublin will be hoping a few of the fans stick around a little bit longer, and some of the Notre Dame fans have already been painting Dublin green if social media pictures are anything to go by.

Nearly 40,000 fans traveled from the US to Dublin for Saturday’s game between Notre Dame & Navy. Most of them (32,000) were cheering for Notre Dame. And it represents the largest number of Americans traveling internationally for a single sporting event. ND is a massive brand. pic.twitter.com/Ty7OM5yG7i — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Notre Dame fans also shared glowing reviews of Dublin, praising its affordability and cleanliness.

The blend of American college football spirit and Irish hospitality created a weekend for the history books. With stars like McGregor joining the chorus of praise, the event not only broke records but also showcased the magnetic allure of Dublin. As thousands of fans journey back across the Atlantic, they take with them memories of a game, a city that united two cultures in celebration, and the knowledge they helped break a record.

