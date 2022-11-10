UFC News and Rumors

Conor McGregor Teases Return To UFC In 2023 At Welterweight

Paul Kelly
Conor McGregor UFC
Conor McGregor has taken to social media and has teased a return to the UFC octagon. The former ‘double-champ’ has hinted that he will move up to welterweight in his next bout and will campaign at 170-pounds on his return to MMA.

Conor McGregor Hints At Welterweight Return

After 16-months out of the octagon, Conor McGregor has hinted at a return to UFC action in 2023. The Irishman hasn’t fought since July 2021 when he was beaten by Dustin Poirier for the second time, suffering a leg break in the process.

The former two-weight UFC champion and first person to every hold two UFC belts simultaneously, has taken to social media sharing his incredible body transformation. It seems that ‘Notorious’ has piled on extreme amounts of muscle and is weighing a career heaviest right now.

Here is what McGregor said on Twitter:

The 34-year-old began his UFC career down at featherweight, before winning the belt at 145-pounds. He then stepped up to 155-pounds and beat Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC Lightweight Champion in 2016. Now, it looks like a permanent move to welterweight could be on the cards for the Irishman.

Of course, McGregor has previously fought at welterweight when he fought Nate Diaz for the first time, as well as his fight with Donald Cerrone being up at 170-pounds. The MMA legend looks stacked and is sure to be weighing nearly 200-pounds right now, if not even more. McGregor joked that he could be campaigning at 265-pounds in the heavyweight division soon, but of course that is just humour.

It is rumoured that McGregor could well return against the likes of Jorge Masvidal for his first fight back at UFC, or even a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier, depending on how his lightweight bout with Michael Chandler goes this weekend at UFC 281. Do not miss our exclusive picks for UFC 281 this weekend for the mammoth middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

If McGregor does indeed return to mixed martial arts action next year, be sure not to miss out on the best sportsbooks free bets and betting offers on his fights.

Topics  
MMA News UFC News and Rumors
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
