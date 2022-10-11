Conor McGregor To Make UFC Return At Welterweight

The former two-time UFC world champion and first ever double champ, Conor McGregor, has told fans that he is set to return to the octagon next year. ‘Notorious’ has stated that he will be campaigning at welterweight moving forward, and that Justin Gaethje is the front-runner to face him.

Conor McGregor Confirms Welterweight Return In The UFC

In a question and answer session with fans on Twitter last week, Conor McGregor has confirmed that he will be campaigning at welterweight upon his return to action in the UFC.

McGregor was answering lots of questions from fans, including his predictions for the main event at UFC 280, his toughest opponent and his Irish whiskey, Proper Twelve.

One fan posed the question of whether the Irishman will be moving up to welterweight for his next fight. This was the reply McGregor gave to the tweet:

McGregor has all but confirmed that he will be making his return to the UFC octagon up at 170-pounds. He also confirmed that 2023 is the year he gets back into the cage, having been out of action since July 2021, when he broke his leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier.

Of course, with ‘The Notorious’ confirming that his next move will be up at welterweight, fans have been speculating that he could become the first ever three-division UFC champion. McGregor has already won the title in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, and will be looking to make history once again in becoming the first ever three-weight world champion in the UFC ever.

McGregor has previously fought up at welterweight, with mixed fortunes in his two bouts at 170-pounds. His first fight was a submission defeat to Nate Diaz in the first of their two grudge matches. His second was a 40 second obliteration of UFC legend, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Having apparently gained over two stone in muscle, there is no surprise that the 34-year-old is planning his next move up at welterweight. The days of seeing Conor McGregor fighting at 155-pounds are over, that is for sure.

Justin Gaethje Front-Runner To Face McGregor In Octagon Return

It has been widely rumoured that the former two-weight world champion could face Justin Gaethje on his return to action in the UFC. Gaethje, who has spent his whole career at lightweight, looks to be moving up to welterweight to secure the big money fight with ‘Notorious’.

Of course, everyone wants to fight Conor McGregor. The fact he brings the most money and eyeballs, as well as coming in off a long absence and injury, means various fighters on the UFC roster are queuing up to face him. Some other names that have been thrown about for McGregor’s return bout at welterweight are the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz.

One thing is for sure, if McGregor does indeed return to MMA action next year at welterweight, he has plenty of options. Lets just hope we see the Irishman fit, healthy and fighting again within the next few months!