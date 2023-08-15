Contender Series Week 2 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The Contender Series features a jam-packed fight card with some of the top prospects, highlighted by the featured bout between George Hardwick vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this Tuesday’s festivities.

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a lightweight bout between two of the most exciting prospects going toe-to-toe when George Hardwick and Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could get them the coveted UFC contract and put them on the right path toward a long UFC career.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups with up-and-coming prospects and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for the Contender Series Week 2.

Contender Series: George Hardwick vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN +

UFC Stats: Hardwick 12-1 | Al-Selwady 14-3

UFC Odds: Hardwick (-390) | Al-Selwady (+315)

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be one-sided with George Hardwick coming out on top as he is one of the top prospects in this season of the Contender Series. Hardwick is the former Cage Warriors lightweight champion and has been on the UFC’s radar for quite some time now. Meanwhile, Al-Selwady is the former Brave CF and Fury FC lightweight champion that is looking to spoil the coming out party of Hardwick and get his UFC contract that he’s been longing for.

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play George Hardwick -390 Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady +315

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Eduarda Moura -190 Janaina Silva +160

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Hyder Amil -220 Emrah Sonmez +180

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Ibo Aslan -150 Paulo Renato Jr. +120

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Cameron Smotherman -170 Charalampos Grigoriou +140

Contender Series Week 2 Best Bets & Predictions

George Hardwick (-390)

George Hardwick is one of the top prospects on this season of the Contender Series. He is 12-1 overall with his lone loss being at welterweight. He is the former Cage Warriors lightweight champion and he has been a dominant force on the UK MMA circuit. Hardwick is as well-rounded as they come but he does his best work on the feet. As for Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, he has eight wins by knockout or TKO but he’s going to want to mix it up on the feet as well as mix in the takedowns. On the feet, Hardwick seems to be the more crisp striker with fight-changing power and it’s looking like a potential late-round knockout for Hardwick as Al-Selwady gasses and breaks from the pressure.

Bet on George Hardwick (-390)

Hyder Amil (-220)

Hyder Amil is a prospect fighting out of Northern California who trains at Cesar Gracie Academy with the likes of Kron Gracie and the Diaz Army. He also has former Strikeforce lightweight champion Gilbert Melendez in his corner helping him get ready for the biggest test of his career. He gets to take on Emrah Sonmez who is a former Cage Warriors featherweight contender. Sonmez has missed weight for this fight and could potentially lose a chance of getting signed if he doesn’t have an eye-opening performance. With the chance of Sonmez blowing his load early in this fight, there is a good chance that Amil can take over down the stretch with his pace and pressure and get the late finish.