Contender Series Week 4 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Contender Series Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between welterweight prospects to be a bit lopsided. The former Muay Thai world champion has a ton of combat sports experience with 22 professional MMA fights along with a plethora of kickboxing bouts under his belt. Meanwhile, Ramirez has just seven professional MMA fights and has an uphill battle when he takes on his stiffest competition to date on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.t

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for the Contender Series below:

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Carlos Prates -262 Mitch Ramirez +202

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Yousri Belgariou -138 Marco Tulio Silva +108

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Mateo Vogel -160 Timothy Cuamba +130

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Thomas Petersen -520 Chandler Cole +395

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Dylan Salvador -157 Bolaji Oki +127

Contender Series Best Bets & Predictions

Carlos Prates (-262)

Carlos Prates is a world-class Muay Thai striker who has amassed 11 knockouts in his 16 victories during his MMA career. He is currently on a six-fight winning streak and has won nine out of his last 10 fights coming into the biggest fight of his career.

He takes on a very game opponent in Mitch Ramirez who will be looking to turn this fight into a brawl which would benefit himself as the fight progresses. Ramirez usually wears down his opponents with his pace and pressure breaking them as the fight gets into the later rounds. That is a lot easier said than done when taking on someone like Carlos Prates. Ultimately, they come out swinging early with Prates catching him with a flush head kick to put him away in the first round.

Bet on Carlos Prates (-262)

Yousri Belgariou (-138)

Yousri Belgariou is a former Glory kickboxer who fought some of the best in kickboxing like Israel Adesanya and his now training partner Alex Pereira. He is still fairly new to MMA with just a 5-2 record but his size at 6’5″ and high-level striking abilities have made up for his lack of experience inside the octagon.

He takes on Chute Box Diego Lima product Marco Tulio Silva who trains with the former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. He has a very similar striking style as Oliveira but doesn’t possess the grappling that he has to dominate this on the mat. On the feet at range, Belgariou is going to be difficult to beat with his long limbs, very good counter-striking, and good combinations and without the threat of the takedowns, Silva will be at the end of his punches eventually getting knocked out in the process.