Contender Series Week 5 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Contender Series Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between light heavyweight prospects to be a bit lopsided. The former LFA light heavyweight champion is arguably one of the top prospect on this season of the Contender Series. Meanwhile, Ribeiro has more MMA experience than his counterpart and is absolute monster finishing all 14 of his fights inside the distance. This should be a big test for both of these Brazilian prospects as they attempt to obtain one of the coveted UFC contracts on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for the Contender Series below:

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Bruno Lopes -600 Brendson Ribeiro +425

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Serhiy Sidey -175 Ramon Tavares +150

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Chad Hanekom -130 Dylan Budka +110

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Kevin Vallejos -185 Jean Silva +160

Fighter Contender Series Odds Play Dione Barbosa -335 Rainn Guerrero +260

Contender Series Best Bets & Predictions

Serhiy Sidey (-175)

Serhiy Sidey is the top bantamweight prospect out of Canada with a 9-1 record. He has finished seven of those nine wins with five of them coming by knockout. His lone professional loss has come against fellow Contender Series alumni Mateo Vogel who just competed on last week’s episode.

Sidey is a tall and rangy striker for 135 pounds giving him a big advantage in this fight against the shorter Ramon Tavares. He also has some good wrestling and grappling chops to keep his opposition guessing all throughout the fight. Sidey just looks the part of a UFC bantamweight fighter as long as he doesn’t get caught in a wild exchange against Tavares he should get the job done and most likely a UFC contract.

Bet on Serhiy Sidey (-175)

Chad Hanekom (-130)

Chad Hanekom will be looking to be the next South African prospect to make it to the UFC. He is a product of one of the MMA promotions in that region Brave CF which is coming off of a knockout of the year in 2022 with a vicious elbow knockout that is a must-see. He is exceptionally tall and long for the middleweight division standing in at 6’4″ and will sport a 4″ height advantage over his opponent Dylan Budka.

His opponent Budka will be taking this fight on very short notice after winning a fight less than two weeks ago. He will have to cut weight and fight a much larger opponent and one of the best he’s fought in his career with not much preparation. Hanekom can take advantage of this as long as he can utilize his long-range weapons, keep this fight on the feet, and punish Budka for another highlight reel knockout.

Jean Silva (+160)

Jean Silva is one of four Brazilian prospects on this fight card and he is one of the more exciting prospects of the four. He fights out of ‘The Fighting Nerds’ fight team with Contender Series alumni Caio Borralho and newly signed Carlos Prates. He has a Muay Thai background much like Prates and he has a ton of power behind all of his strikes whether it is his punches or kicks. He will be looking to come forward and take the fight to Kevin Vallejos right from the get-go.

Vallejos is the top prospect fighting out of Argentina and trains with current UFC lightweight Francisco Prado who he fights eerily similar to. He may not brawl as much as Prado but he throws good clean combinations and he is very technical on the feet. While he is very technical and has the power to end the fight, he will need to keep this fight from ending up being a brawl which is much easier said than done against Silva. Ultimately, Silva is gonna walk through some fire, landing heavy shots that eventually put away Vallejos late in this fight.

Bet on Jean Silva (+160)

