The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, and Chiefs fans have a lot to get excited about regarding the future of the franchise and their overall stability going forward as we approach the 2023 NFL season. Here are the top five Chiefs performers from the Super Bowl, and their contract situation.

5) Kadarius Toney

The native of Mobile, Alabama had one catch for five yards and one touchdown in the Super Bowl on Sunday, a 38-35 Chiefs win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Toney’s touchdown catch came two minutes and 56 seconds into the fourth quarter and gave Kansas City a 28-27 lead over Philadelphia at the time. Toney has two more seasons on his Chiefs’s contract. He is set to earn $1.9 million in 2023 and $2.5 million in 2024.

4) Skyy Moore

The native of New Kensington, Pennsylvania was the Chiefs’s second round pick, 54th overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft. A product of Western Michigan, Moore had a four-yard touchdown catch five minutes and 38 seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Chiefs up 35-27 at the time. In addition to having a four-yard catch, Moore also had a four-yard run. Moore is set to earn $998,000 in 2023, $1.2 million in 2024, and $1.5 million in 2025.

3) Isiah Pacheco

The rookie running back from Vineland, New Jersey was the Chiefs’s seventh round pick, 251st overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Sunday, Pacheco had 15 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown. The rushing touchdown was for one yard and came five minutes and 30 seconds into the third quarter. At the time, the Chiefs pulled within a field goal, with the score being 24-21 Eagles. Pacheco is set to earn $870,000 in 2023, $985,000 in 2024, and $1.1 million in 2025.

2) Travis Kelce

You can make the argument that Kelce is the best tight end in NFL history. On Sunday he had six catches for 81 yards and one touchdown. His major score tied the game at seven on an 18-yard catch with six minutes and 57 seconds left in the first quarter. Kelce is set to make $11.25 million in 2023, $12 million in 2024, and $16.25 million in 2025.

1) Patrick Mahomes

The Super Bowl MVP completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles. He also had six rushes for 44 yards. Mahomes is set to make $5.5 million in 2023, $2.5 million each season from 2024 to 2026, $10 million in 2027, $13 million in 2028, $20.5 million in 2029, $27 million in 2030, and $38 million in 2031.