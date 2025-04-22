Cooper Flagg Officially Declares for NBA Draft

Duke Blue Devils star, Cooper Flagg, has officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg is considered the consensus first overall pick in this year’s draft class. The Duke forward has already drawn comparisons to NBA stars such as fellow alumni, Jayson Tatum, and even Kawhi Leonard. At six-foot-nine and 205 pounds, Cooper Flagg could be the next premier wing of the Association. Of course, there are some questions as there are with every rookie, but he appears to be as pro-ready as any other college sensation. With the season Flagg had with Duke, it makes sense why he is overwhelmingly considered the top pick of this year’s draft class.

Cooper Flagg Declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg’s Impressive Season at Duke

In just one season at Duke, Cooper Flagg proved that he could play with the best the NCAA had to offer. In that lone season, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 total rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Furthermore, Flagg also tallied 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game showcasing his defensive prowess. Moreover, he also shot 48.0 percent from the field to couple with an impressive three-point shooting percentage of 38.5 percent.

Cooper Flagg’s college resume also speaks volumes about his impact. In just one year, he won the John Wooden Award to go along with being selected as the ACC Rookie of the Year. As if that was not impressive enough, he was also a unanimous All-American selection, was selected to the ACC All-Defensive Team, and won the Oscar Robertson Trophy. Considering all these accomplishments, it is easy to see why many view him as the consensus first overall draft pick.

Teams Vying for His Services

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place on May 12th. Then, it will be determined who will have the first overall pick. The pick which will more than likely be used to select Cooper Flagg. Three teams who have the best chance to win the first overall pick are the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and the Charlotte Hornets. These three squads have a 14 percent chance to win the NBA Draft Lottery.

However, other lottery teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and the Toronto Raptors also have a chance. These are long shots, but we have seen long shots win the lottery in the past. Just ask the Pelicans how they got Zion Williamson. All in all, it should be no surprise that Cooper Flagg has officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.