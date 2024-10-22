Cooper Kupp on Trade Block

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Los Angeles Rams are placing one of their biggest stars on the trade block. The Rams are reportedly seeking a second-round draft pick for their star wide receiver, Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles has been in contact with multiple other teams from around the NFL about Kupp’s services. As of now, the Rams have a win-loss record of 2-4 and are in last place of the NFC West. Despite having a solid roster on paper, age and injury have started to catch up with some of the Rams’ key players. With the team putting Cooper Kupp on the trade block, this signals that they may be ready to get younger and potentially start a rebuilding phase depending on how the rest of the season goes.

Los Angeles Rams Shopping Cooper Kupp for Second-Round Draft Picks

Cooper Kupp’s Career

Kupp will be a Hall of Famer one day. There is no debate about this sentiment. This year, unfortunately, the injury bug has caught him. Kupp suffered an ankle injury in Week Two, but that just scratches the surface of Los Angeles’ injuries. This season, Kupp has caught 18 footballs for 147 yards and only one receiving touchdown. Regardless, one cannot take away from his impressive NFL resume. He is still a one-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, one-time Pro-Bowler, and a one-time All-Pro Team member. While Kupp may be older now, he will still garner heavy interest on the trade market. There are plenty of receiver-starved teams right now that could use a playmaker like him. Look for teams such as the Steelers, Broncos, Saints, Buccaneers, and the Chargers to potentially make a play for the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Los Angeles Rams Rapidly Declining

It is seeming more and more likely that the Rams’ title window has slammed close. Yes, they still have solid players on the roster such as Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Kyren Williams. However, having a plethora of talent does not always translate to success. Los Angeles is older now and other teams in the division have caught up with them. A rebuilding process could be approaching quicker than some want to believe. The front office seems to be aware of this and could be getting ahead of the curve by possibly dealing away a superstar like Cooper Kupp. All in all, Cooper Kupp can still be a reliable wideout with the right team.