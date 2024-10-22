Featured

Cooper Kupp on Trade Block

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10)

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Los Angeles Rams are placing one of their biggest stars on the trade block. The Rams are reportedly seeking a second-round draft pick for their star wide receiver, Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles has been in contact with multiple other teams from around the NFL about Kupp’s services. As of now, the Rams have a win-loss record of 2-4 and are in last place of the NFC West. Despite having a solid roster on paper, age and injury have started to catch up with some of the Rams’ key players. With the team putting Cooper Kupp on the trade block, this signals that they may be ready to get younger and potentially start a rebuilding phase depending on how the rest of the season goes. 

Los Angeles Rams Shopping Cooper Kupp for Second-Round Draft Picks 

Cooper Kupp’s Career 

Kupp will be a Hall of Famer one day. There is no debate about this sentiment. This year, unfortunately, the injury bug has caught him. Kupp suffered an ankle injury in Week Two, but that just scratches the surface of Los Angeles’ injuries. This season, Kupp has caught 18 footballs for 147 yards and only one receiving touchdown. Regardless, one cannot take away from his impressive NFL resume. He is still a one-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, one-time Pro-Bowler, and a one-time All-Pro Team member. While Kupp may be older now, he will still garner heavy interest on the trade market. There are plenty of receiver-starved teams right now that could use a playmaker like him. Look for teams such as the Steelers, Broncos, Saints, Buccaneers, and the Chargers to potentially make a play for the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year. 

Los Angeles Rams Rapidly Declining 

It is seeming more and more likely that the Rams’ title window has slammed close. Yes, they still have solid players on the roster such as Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Kyren Williams. However, having a plethora of talent does not always translate to success. Los Angeles is older now and other teams in the division have caught up with them. A rebuilding process could be approaching quicker than some want to believe. The front office seems to be aware of this and could be getting ahead of the curve by possibly dealing away a superstar like Cooper Kupp. All in all, Cooper Kupp can still be a reliable wideout with the right team. 

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Rams
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray “Feeling Comfortable in His Real Position,” With Pelicans

Author image Mathew Huff  •  3h
Featured
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10)
Cooper Kupp on Trade Block
Author image Mathew Huff  •  3h
Featured
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III.
Pelicans, Trey Murphy III, Agree to Four-Year Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 21 2024
Featured
NBA Dunk Contest Participant - Houston Rockets' guard Jalen Green
Jalen Green, Rockets Discussing Short-Term Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 21 2024
Featured
5161f-oklahomacitythunderteamlogo
Isaiah Hartenstein Out Five to Six Weeks With Left-Hand Fracture
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 17 2024
Featured
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81)
Three Teams Linked to Mike Williams
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 17 2024
Featured
NFL: Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets Acquire Davante Adams From Raiders
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top