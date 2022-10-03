NFL picks

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet

philnaessens
2 min read
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and Rams WR Cooper Kupp should have a major impact on tonight’s outcome. We have a pair of prop bets for tonight’s game, you can use a $1000 free bet towards these props at BetOnline

Cooper Kupp vs San Francisco 49ers Player Props Betting Tips

Kupp over 0.50 TD receptions @ +103  Betonline

Kupp longest reception over 26.5 yards @  -110 Betonline

 

Back Our Cooper Kupp props With BetOnline

How To Claim $1000 In NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to claim up to $1000 worth of NFL bonuses.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Make an initial deposit up to $2000 after signing up.
  3. New users can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

Cooper Kupp vs San Francisco 49ers Tip 1: over 0.50 TD receptions +103  @ BetOnline 

Kupp leads the Rams in every major offensive category and while Arizona held the Los Angeles wideout to six targets, he usually sees between 13-14, and we expect Rams QB Matthew Stafford to look Kupp’s way early and often tonight. San Francisco allows just 123 receiving yards to the wideout position, but Kupp is the best in the game and has already hauled in three scoring strikes this season.

 

Back Kupp over 0.50 receiving yards  @ +103 With BetOnline

 

Cooper Kupp vs San Francisco 49ers Tip 2: Kupp longest reception over 26.5 yards -110  @ BetOnline

Stafford to Kupp is the main theme of the Rams offense. Last season, the two hooked up for 30 plays for over 20 yards and 16 TD’s. This season, the two have hooked up for three TD’s and four plays of 20 yards or more. The 49ers allow a dozen yards per catch to the WR position this season, and we expect at least one big play from Kupp tonight. 

Back Kupp longest reception over 26.5 yards @ -110 With BetOnline

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet
San Francisco 49ers -115 Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet

 

NFL picks
Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
