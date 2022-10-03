Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and Rams WR Cooper Kupp should have a major impact on tonight’s outcome. We have a pair of prop bets for tonight’s game, you can use a $1000 free bet towards these props at BetOnline.

Cooper Kupp vs San Francisco 49ers Player Props Betting Tips

Kupp over 0.50 TD receptions @ +103

Kupp longest reception over 26.5 yards @ -110

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites

Cooper Kupp vs San Francisco 49ers Tip 1: over 0.50 TD receptions +103 @ BetOnline

Kupp leads the Rams in every major offensive category and while Arizona held the Los Angeles wideout to six targets, he usually sees between 13-14, and we expect Rams QB Matthew Stafford to look Kupp’s way early and often tonight. San Francisco allows just 123 receiving yards to the wideout position, but Kupp is the best in the game and has already hauled in three scoring strikes this season.

Cooper Kupp vs San Francisco 49ers Tip 2: Kupp longest reception over 26.5 yards -110 @ BetOnline

Stafford to Kupp is the main theme of the Rams offense. Last season, the two hooked up for 30 plays for over 20 yards and 16 TD’s. This season, the two have hooked up for three TD’s and four plays of 20 yards or more. The 49ers allow a dozen yards per catch to the WR position this season, and we expect at least one big play from Kupp tonight.

