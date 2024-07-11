Copa America

Copa America Charlotte Soccer Fans React To Ugly Post-Game Brawl In Stands, Columbia’s 1-0 Semifinal Win Over Uruguay At Bank Of America Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
copa america soccer brawl (1)

With visions of the “Malice in The Palace,” a 2024 Copa America semifinal men’s soccer match between Columbia and Uruguay devolved into a similar scene at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Uruguay’s Jose Maria Gimenez pointed to some Columbia fans sparking tempers by becoming overly abusive to Uruguay’s family members.

“This is a disaster, our family was in danger,” Gimenez told USA Today. “We had to get into the stands to get our loved ones out, with small newborn babies. There was not a single police officer … and we were there standing up for our own.”

While some of the players and coaching staffs had departed the field, Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez climbed into the stands and confronted some fans. He ended up getting punched in the face.

Like the infamous 2004 incident between the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Pistons fans, questions of security certainly will be raised, but will any of the concerns be addressed?

X (Twitter) users overwhelmingly responded to the post-game fight. Some, however, actually mentioned Columbia earned a 1-0 victory and will face Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the Copa America final Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami …

Wednesday’s ending may have been brutal for the teams’ public relations departments, but the start seemed peaceful enough as international soccer fans invaded the Queen City on Wednesday …

Charlotte pre-match street scenes …

During the match, some on social media started boasting about the potential of Charlotte’s soccer market …

But the post-game mood changed quickly. After the final whistle, Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, appeared to instigate trouble after the match was lowlighted by a combined seven yellow cards …

An ugly scene getting uglier …

How long of an international suspension will Nunez receive after climbing into the stands to engage with fans? …

Remember this? …

Was Nunez really prepared to throw a chair at Colombian fans? …

Here’s a closer look at part of the mele from the viewpoint of a former player …

The ugliness poured out of Bank of America Stadium and into the streets of Charlotte …

Before chaos erupted in the stands, James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz reacted to the emotional win …

A win that was clinched by Jefferson Lerma’s marker during the 39th minute …

Sadly, though, here is the result of Wednesday’s night actions by a few out-of-control players and fans …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
