With visions of the “Malice in The Palace,” a 2024 Copa America semifinal men’s soccer match between Columbia and Uruguay devolved into a similar scene at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Uruguay’s Jose Maria Gimenez pointed to some Columbia fans sparking tempers by becoming overly abusive to Uruguay’s family members.

“This is a disaster, our family was in danger,” Gimenez told USA Today. “We had to get into the stands to get our loved ones out, with small newborn babies. There was not a single police officer … and we were there standing up for our own.”

While some of the players and coaching staffs had departed the field, Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez climbed into the stands and confronted some fans. He ended up getting punched in the face.

Like the infamous 2004 incident between the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Pistons fans, questions of security certainly will be raised, but will any of the concerns be addressed?

X (Twitter) users overwhelmingly responded to the post-game fight. Some, however, actually mentioned Columbia earned a 1-0 victory and will face Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the Copa America final Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami …

COLOMBIA VS. ARGENTINA IN THE COPA AMÉRICA FINAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DJJbRToDtz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2024

Wednesday’s ending may have been brutal for the teams’ public relations departments, but the start seemed peaceful enough as international soccer fans invaded the Queen City on Wednesday …

7️⃣0️⃣,6️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ Thank you to the fans from all 50 states & over 60 countries here tonight 👏 Charlotte is a soccer city. pic.twitter.com/VnqzYb9AAt — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 11, 2024

Charlotte pre-match street scenes …

This crowd is insane!! #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/CdggkGxoV0 — The Queen’s Firm | Charlotte’s Oldest Football SG (@queensfirm) July 10, 2024

During the match, some on social media started boasting about the potential of Charlotte’s soccer market …

Charlotte is a soccer city 🏟️🇺🇾🇨🇴

pic.twitter.com/TXV06CCfdn — Tesho Akindele (@Tesho13) July 11, 2024

But the post-game mood changed quickly. After the final whistle, Luis Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, appeared to instigate trouble after the match was lowlighted by a combined seven yellow cards …

Suarez tried to bite the Colombian player on his neck.#CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/N7hPvLzSbH — Klip Entertainment (@klip_ent) July 11, 2024

An ugly scene getting uglier …

Massive brawl in the stands alert !! Uruguay soccer players climbed in the stands to fight Columbian fans 🤣 What is going on in Charlotte right now 🤣#CopaAmerica2024

pic.twitter.com/jJwkxdQG6e — Brendan Bisson (@Brendan__Bisson) July 11, 2024

How long of an international suspension will Nunez receive after climbing into the stands to engage with fans? …

Darwin Nunez 🇺🇾 climbs into the stands, puts up his dukes, and gets bopped in the head by a Colombia fan 🇨🇴 #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/PhW9TbTlVD — Charlotte Soccer Show (@ForTheCrownBaby) July 11, 2024

Remember this? …

15 years ago today all hell broke loose when someone threw a cup at Ron Artest. The Malice at the Palace lives on in infamy pic.twitter.com/JAuaaejupV — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) November 19, 2019

Was Nunez really prepared to throw a chair at Colombian fans? …

Darwin Nuñez was really about to throw a chair at the Colombian fans 😭😭😭😭#CopaAmerica2024pic.twitter.com/YHLtr2Y6pd — Glen (@GlenBlcha) July 11, 2024

Here’s a closer look at part of the mele from the viewpoint of a former player …

Former footballer @MrLloydSam recorded the post-match melee between #Uruguay players & #Colombia fans in Charlotte. In the middle of the boxing ring is Darwin Nunez. How did this get so out of control at #CopaAmerica?pic.twitter.com/wPS4mVhT3G — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) July 11, 2024

The ugliness poured out of Bank of America Stadium and into the streets of Charlotte …

Some Uruguayan fans were jumped outside of the Stadium in Charlotte. This is how one of them ended up. Inexcusable, there needs to be more security at the final no matter what. This could have happened between any fan bases. Horrible day for all soccer fans no matter what team… pic.twitter.com/2H9M6e1pFd — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) July 11, 2024

Before chaos erupted in the stands, James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz reacted to the emotional win …

A win that was clinched by Jefferson Lerma’s marker during the 39th minute …

Jefferson Lerma’s crucial goal saw Colombia through to the #CopaAmerica2024 final 🤩🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/DVgLFu9Wju — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 11, 2024

Sadly, though, here is the result of Wednesday’s night actions by a few out-of-control players and fans …

😭😭 This is genuinely sad, families in danger for some stupid fans who can’t handle themselves. #ColombiaVsUruguay #CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/gGqp337tx1 — Orhan🥀✨ (@OrhanXNilufer) July 11, 2024