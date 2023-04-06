Corey Conners Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Canadian golfer Corey Conners is set to make his sixth appearance at the Masters tournament this year. He is one of only two players, the other being Cameron Smith, to have finished in the top 10 at Augusta National for three consecutive years.
Conners secured a T-10 finish in 2020, a T-8 finish in 2021, and a T-6 finish in 2022. He’s been excellent lately at Augusta.
Conners’ impressive record at the Masters is just one of his many accomplishments in the sport. Since reaching the final of the 2014 U.S. Amateur at Atlanta Athletic Club, he has won twice on the PGA Tour, including a victory in San Antonio on April 2, 2022, which marked his second career PGA Tour win and his first since his victory in San Antonio in 2019.
In addition to his PGA Tour wins, Conners has also qualified for the Tour Championship at East Lake three times and represented Canada in the 2021 Olympics and the International team in the 2022 Presidents Cup. His consistent performances on the course have cemented his position as one of the top golfers in the world.
Corey Conners Masters Record
|Year
|Place
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Earnings
|2022
|T6
|-3
|70
|73
|72
|70
|$0
|2021
|T8
|-4
|73
|69
|68
|74
|$345,000
|2020
|T10
|-9
|74
|65
|71
|69
|$287,500
|2019
|T46
|E
|70
|71
|71
|76
|$37,950
|2015
|T73
|+5
|80
|69
|$0
Corey Conners 2023 Masters Odds
|
Corey Conners 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|To Win 2023 Masters
|+4000
|First Round Leader
|+3700
|
Corey Conners 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|Top 5 Finish
|+650
|3rd Round Leader
|+5900
|
Corey Conners 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|Top 10 Finish
|+350
|Top 20 Finish
|+125
|
Corey Conners 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|YES
|-160
|NO
|+220
Corey Conners Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks
He is coming off a T-10, T-8, and a T-6 in his last three Masters.
Corey Conners Top 10 (+350)
Corey Conners has started to really make Augusta feel like home over the last few years. He’s gone under par in 7 of his last 12 rounds at Augusta, and we’ve seen nothing from him lately to think that trend can’t continue. We like Corey this weekend.