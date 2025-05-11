A back-to-back NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship 4 qualifier, Corey Heim is no stranger to success in NASCAR’s big leages.

His next chance to make a big splash?

It comes on Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Heim, a 22-year-old Toyota Racing Development (TRD) driver widely considered to be an emerging superstar — will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start of 2025.

There are more to come, though.

Corey Heim Admittedly Has Something To Prove, Despite Obvious Talent

Corey Heim has been crushing it this season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he’s the points leader on the strength of three wins in the first nine races. Even so, the youngster from Marietta, Georgia has set modest expectations for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.

Having made a trio of Cup starts in 2024, including his series debut, Heim knows the jump from Truck Series competition to NASCAR’s premier series to be a major one. It’s so major that he doesn’t sound particularly interested in rushing his way into a full-time Cup Series ride — even though he’s entered 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series events since 2023 to go along with his truck duties.

“I definitely feel like I’m ready to make Cup starts,” Heim said on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. “I don’t know if I’m ready to be a full-time Cup driver. That is what I’m learning as I go. I certainly feel like I am, but it is going out and proving that.”

Sunday will mark Heim’s second appearance for 23XI Racing, the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated organization co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Heim made the last of his three Cup starts in 2024 for the company, after entering a pair of events in a Toyota for Jimmie Johnson co-owned Legacy Motor Club.

“With the resources that 23XI Racing has been able to give to me over the last couple of months to prepare for this race, I feel like I’ve got a good opportunity to come in and perform very well,” Heim said at Kansas. “So I think at this point, it is just about executing on the things I’ve learned this year with 23XI. Definitely super-excited. I just have a lot of resources and opportunities being a part of this organization.”

What Does Corey Heim Hope To Accomplish In Limited Cup Series Schedule?

Although Corey Heim remains unproven at the NASCAR Cup Series level, he’s had no problem showcasing his abilities in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series vehicle. Since jumping behind the wheel of a truck for the first time in 2021, Heim has amassed 14 victories in 73 starts. Last year, he rang up an impressive six victories on the way to finishing runner-up in the standings.

He had to fight for it at the end. Corey Heim WINS at Texas! #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/qN1DZzKACB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 3, 2025

Through his partnership with TRD, Heim will make at least three NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2025. Sunday’s race at Kansas is only the first. The other definites are the June race at Nashville Superspeedway and the July event at the Chicago Street Course. Heim will campaign a No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing in both of those races, just as he will at Kansas.

“I don’t think I really had a pick for my races for this year, but I was able to sit down with 23XI Racing and kind of discuss what makes sense,” Heim said.

The primary goal with each start is to simply get more seat time in a Cup Series car. Doing so will only make him better prepared for a future that seems incredibly promising.

“Regardless of the track type or where we are running, any laps in a Cup car is huge just because how different these things are than a Truck and a Xfinity car — what I’m used to,” Heim said. “I was fortunate to be a part of the wheel force test with TRD this year, which was big for me as well. That was a good warmup. That was a couple of weeks ago, so a good warmup for this weekend. Regardless of what track, I think laps are really big in this car.”

How big? Time will tell.