NASCAR News and Rumors

Emerging NASCAR Superstar Corey Heim Pumped For 2025 Cup Series Debut At Kansas Speedway

Author image
Jared Turner
Sports Editor
4 min read
Corey Heim

A back-to-back NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship 4 qualifier, Corey Heim is no stranger to success in NASCAR’s big leages.

His next chance to make a big splash?

It comes on Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Heim, a 22-year-old Toyota Racing Development (TRD) driver widely considered to be an emerging superstar — will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start of 2025.

There are more to come, though.

Corey Heim Admittedly Has Something To Prove, Despite Obvious Talent

Corey Heim has been crushing it this season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he’s the points leader on the strength of three wins in the first nine races. Even so, the youngster from Marietta, Georgia has set modest expectations for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.

Having made a trio of Cup starts in 2024, including his series debut, Heim knows the jump from Truck Series competition to NASCAR’s premier series to be a major one. It’s so major that he doesn’t sound particularly interested in rushing his way into a full-time Cup Series ride — even though he’s entered 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series events since 2023 to go along with his truck duties.

“I definitely feel like I’m ready to make Cup starts,” Heim said on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. “I don’t know if I’m ready to be a full-time Cup driver. That is what I’m learning as I go. I certainly feel like I am, but it is going out and proving that.”

Sunday will mark Heim’s second appearance for 23XI Racing, the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated organization co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Heim made the last of his three Cup starts in 2024 for the company, after entering a pair of events in a Toyota for Jimmie Johnson co-owned Legacy Motor Club.

“With the resources that 23XI Racing has been able to give to me over the last couple of months to prepare for this race, I feel like I’ve got a good opportunity to come in and perform very well,” Heim said at Kansas. “So I think at this point, it is just about executing on the things I’ve learned this year with 23XI. Definitely super-excited. I just have a lot of resources and opportunities being a part of this organization.”

What Does Corey Heim Hope To Accomplish In Limited Cup Series Schedule?

Although Corey Heim remains unproven at the NASCAR Cup Series level, he’s had no problem showcasing his abilities in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series vehicle. Since jumping behind the wheel of a truck for the first time in 2021, Heim has amassed 14 victories in 73 starts. Last year, he rang up an impressive six victories on the way to finishing runner-up in the standings.

Through his partnership with TRD, Heim will make at least three NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2025. Sunday’s race at Kansas is only the first. The other definites are the June race at Nashville Superspeedway and the July event at the Chicago Street Course. Heim will campaign a No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing in both of those races, just as he will at Kansas.

“I don’t think I really had a pick for my races for this year, but I was able to sit down with 23XI Racing and kind of discuss what makes sense,” Heim said.

The primary goal with each start is to simply get more seat time in a Cup Series car. Doing so will only make him better prepared for a future that seems incredibly promising.

“Regardless of the track type or where we are running, any laps in a Cup car is huge just because how different these things are than a Truck and a Xfinity car — what I’m used to,” Heim said. “I was fortunate to be a part of the wheel force test with TRD this year, which was big for me as well. That was a good warmup. That was a couple of weeks ago, so a good warmup for this weekend. Regardless of what track, I think laps are really big in this car.”

How big? Time will tell.

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Truck Series
Author image

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Race Schedule: Championship Weekend Moving To New Site For 2026

Author image Jared Turner  •  May 6 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Joey Logano
NASCAR Standings After Texas: Joey Logano Jumps As Christopher Bell, Others Slip
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 4 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Carson Hocevar
NASCAR Cup Series Starting Lineup – Texas: Carson Hocevar Nabs First Career Pole
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 3 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Kyle Larson
Trio Of NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Two-Stepping Their Way Into Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 3 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Chase Elliott
As NASCAR Cup Series Heads To Texas, Chase Elliott Faces Tough Questions
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 2 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Connor Zilisch
Battling An Injury, Connor Zilisch To Miss Time In Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Owned Car
Author image Jared Turner  •  Apr 30 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Joey Logano
Joey Logano Hits Back At MLB Legend Chipper Jones After Scathing Rebuke
Author image Jared Turner  •  Apr 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top