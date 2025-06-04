Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports are back together again. However, they’re not teaming up in the NASCAR Cup Series, where LaJoie last competed for the organization.

They’re instead joining forces in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series — where LaJoie has also previously raced for Spire, but not nearly as much.

LaJoie, who drove a Cup car for Spire Motorsports from 2021 through last September, will wheel the company’s No. 07 Chevrolet truck starting this weekend.

After racing on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway, LaJoie will jump back in the vehicle for eight of the season’s final 12 truck races.

Corey LaJoie Not Laying Down Microphone Before Getting In A Truck

Without a full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride for this season, Corey LaJoie has competed only sporadically in NASCAR’s premier division.

How sporadic?

The third-generation racer and son of two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie has entered only three Cup Series events — all in the No. 01 car of lowly Rick Ware Racing.

The past two weekends, LaJoie has been busy — but not because of his own racing endeavors. Rather, he’s been part of the NASCAR broadcast team for Prime Video’s debut Cup Series coverage that began at the Coca-Cola 600. LaJoie will continue in that role for the remaining three races of Prime Video’s five-race stint.

Meanwhile, he is extremely eager to turn laps with his former team. And it doesn’t have to be in NASCAR Cup Series competition. LaJoie just wants to race — period.

He’ll do that again, in just a few days.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat and chasing some NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins,” LaJoie said. “I put in a lot of work in the early days to help shape Spire Motorsports. And I still have some friends that have been there since Day One. So, it’ll be good to see them. The No. 07 team has been bringing some fast trucks to the track this year and are looking for a spot in the owner’s playoffs.

“It’ll be nice to have some consistency with the team to get acclimated to these vehicles, chase some wins and, hopefully, a Craftsman Truck Series owner’s championship.”

How Did Corey LaJoie And Spire Motorsports Come About Reuniting?

Corey LaJoie has made only five career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts but logged three of them in Spire Motorsports equipment.

LaJoie entered his most recent truck race for Spire in February 2024 at Daytona International Speedway, leading five laps before being collected in a last-lap, multi-vehicle accident.

In three-plus years as a NASCAR Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports, LaJoie posted eight top-10s — including four top-fives.

Understandably, when the organization needed someone to jump in its No. 07 Chevrolet truck for several races down the stretch run of 2025, LaJoie seemed like the natural choice.

“While discussing our best path to bring Spire our first Craftsman Truck Series championship and describing what we needed in a driver, the driver we were all talking about without saying his name was Corey LaJoie,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “So, when I ran into Corey in the motorhome lot one morning earlier this spring, I asked him what he thought about coming home and doing this.”

Dickerson, whose organization is now more competitive than ever in the Cup Series, thought LaJoie deserved the opportunity to go truck racing again for Spire Motorsports.

“He is synonymous with what we’ve built here over the last few years and deserves this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting him in the truck at Michigan to work out some kinks and start getting a game plan together for the playoffs.”