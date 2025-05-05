UFC News and Rumors

Cory Sandhagen’s Next Fight: Should the “Sandman” be next for a title shot?

Author image
Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
4 min read
cory sandhagen ufc des moines

Cory Sandhagen returned to the UFC spotlight in emphatic fashion, scoring a second-round TKO victory over former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event at UFC Des Moines. The 33-year-old bantamweight contender showcased his technical prowess and composure throughout the bout, dominating Figueiredo from the opening bell.

Sandhagen controlled the first round with sharp striking and intelligent grappling, landing 31 significant strikes to Figueiredo’s two. The momentum continued in the second round, where a grappling exchange led to a pivotal moment. Figueiredo, hunting for a leglock, found himself trapped in a 50-50 position, a scenario Sandhagen expertly exploited. As Sandhagen scrambled on top, Figueiredo’s knee gave out, forcing him to the mat in visible pain. Referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in, awarding Sandhagen the TKO at 4:08 of Round 2.

While the finish was officially ruled a TKO due to injury, Sandhagen insisted in the post-fight press conference that his understanding of the 50-50 position directly led to the outcome. “If you don’t know how to play the 50-50 [position], your knee gets popped,” he explained, highlighting the calculated nature of his victory.

With this win, Sandhagen improved his record to 18-5 and rebounded from a previous loss to Umar Nurmagomedov, reestablishing himself as one of the elite contenders at 135 pounds.

Sandhagen Should Be Next for the Title

Sandhagen’s victory over Figueiredo was more than just a rebound, it was a statement to the UFC brass and the bantamweight division. In his post-fight interview, Sandhagen made it clear: “I believe I deserve the title shot next, without question. Who else is there?” His argument is compelling when considering the current landscape at bantamweight.

Unlike other top contenders, Sandhagen has not yet faced either of the two men set to headline UFC 316-champion Merab Dvalishvili and former titleholder Sean O’Malley. This fresh matchup factor is significant, as many of the division’s other top fighters have already lost to both Dvalishvili and O’Malley. Petr Yan, for example, has recent losses to both men, making a trilogy or rematch less appealing from a promotional standpoint.

Sandhagen has now won four of his last five bouts, with his only setback coming in a competitive fight against Nurmagomedov. His performance against Figueiredo, where he absorbed almost no damage and executed a flawless game plan, demonstrates that he is operating at the peak of his abilities. Moreover, his willingness to finish fights and his technical acumen set him apart in a division often defined by razor-thin decisions.

Sandhagen’s win drew immediate praise from champion Merab Dvalishvili, who congratulated him on social media and acknowledged his place in the title conversation. Sandhagen himself has stated he will be in attendance at UFC 316, ready to face the winner and even willing to serve as the backup fighter if needed.

The Path Forward

With his dominant win over a respected former champion and a clear, logical case for a title shot, Cory Sandhagen stands as the most deserving next challenger for the UFC bantamweight belt. Whether it’s Dvalishvili or O’Malley who emerges victorious at UFC 316, Sandhagen’s blend of skill, momentum, and fresh matchups makes him the obvious choice to fight for gold next.

As Sandhagen put it, “I’ve dreamed of being a world champion for more than half of my life now. UFC, please give me an opportunity to show how great I am to the whole world. Please!” After his Des Moines performance, it’s hard to argue against him.

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
