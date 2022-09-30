Could Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz III Happen Next Year?

CONOR MCGREGOR and Nate Diaz have been engaging in yet another Twitter spat in the past few days, making fans believe a third fight between the pair could be on the horizon. Diaz won the first fight, McGregor won the second. Who will settle the score and claim victory in the trilogy?

McGregor and Diaz Exchange Words On Twitter

In tweets that have all since been deleted, long-term UFC rivals, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have again been calling each other out on Twitter. Fans are going crazy that a trilogy fight between the pair could happen sooner rather than later, but that still remains to be seen.

McGregor, who is making his acting debut alongside Hollywood star, Jake Gyllenhaal, is set to feature in Amazon Prime Video’s Rad House remake.

The 34-year-old is excited at the prospect of acting, tweeting this photograph:

Completely out of nowhere, the 34-year-old then aimed a tweet directly at his former rival, saying this to Nate Diaz:

“Stay out of my acting game I’ll smash your face in.”

Diaz wasted no time in replying, saying, “Why are you acting like you can still fight. Actor.”

Both tweets have now been deleted, so who knows what is going on behind the scenes with McGregor and Diaz.

Could UFC Fans See McGregor vs Diaz III In 2023?

A third fight between McGregor and Diaz would be absolutely massive. It would likely sell millions of pay-per-views as well as making both fighters an absolute fortune.

The first fight was when Diaz came in as a late replacement, but subsequently beat McGregor via rear-naked choke in the second round. The second was a super close fight, with the Irishman just getting the nod on the judges scorecards.

Earlier this month, Diaz had this to say on a potential trilogy with his long term rival:

“I would love to fight him for the third time. I’ve wanted to the whole time. They put Conor on a big pedestal and he made a lot of s*** happen for a lot of different people in the fight game.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that me and him are going to finish that off and that’s for sure one of my biggest goals.”

Neither McGregor nor Diaz are currently in training, with the latter officially out of contract with the UFC after beating Tony Ferguson in the final fight on his contract a few weeks ago.

There is still definitely some unfinished business there between McGregor and Diaz. In another twitter spat, Diaz was insulting McGregor’s boxing ability and stint in the professional game. The 37-year-old took to Twitter saying that his rival had “failed” to take over in the ring.

In typical Conor McGregor fashion, he then hit back saying:

“Ah come on bro I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing man. Please, you’re nothing with out me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king.”

A third fight could most certainly be on the horizon between the pair, with this most recent engagement between the pair further emphasising how there is definitely unfinished business there. McGregor vs Diaz 3 would be magnanimous.