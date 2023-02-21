As the NFL draft approaches, teams are scouring the country for their next top talent. Several teams are looking for a quarterback, but after some of the big names come off the board, they will be searching elsewhere for the next college football quarterback that can shine in the NFL. One of those potential quarterbacks is Hendon Hooker. One of those teams is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are searching for their replacement for Tom Brady.



ACL Tear A Problem for Hooker?

Hooker, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 lbs, played quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers after transferring from Virginia Tech. In 2022, Hooker completed an impressive 70 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He also added 430 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Now, the gifted QB has his sights set on the NFL.

Hendon Hooker w/ some nice footwork, movement, and base. I like this a lot. This looks like Sunday ball.#GBO🍊

🎥https://t.co/DdBQ9877PX pic.twitter.com/h06NpUX08W — We're LIVE on YouTube! (@theqbschool) February 17, 2023

The talented quarterback most famously led the Vols to a big college football upset win against Alabama, and played exceptionally for most of the season . Unfortunately, Hooker suffered a torn ACL late in the season, which some believed could see him slip down draft boards. However, there are also many experts don’t believe this will happen.

Hooker to Replace Brady in Tampa?

In fact, many experts predict that Hooker will go in the mid-late first round, with some projecting him early in the second. One popular landing spot for Hooker is the 19th pick, held by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers will be looking to the future at the quarterback position after Tom Brady’s retirement.

Hooker provides a different skill set to Brady, but could he be the man to take over long-term in Florida?

Hooker’s arm talent and ability to throw on the run should mean he can get the job done at the next level. While any new quarterback will struggle to emulate Brady’s success at the position, there is reason to be bullish on Hooker’s pro prospects. The SEC provides the most pro-ready defenses in the country and Hooker tore them apart seemingly at will last year.

The Hendon Hooker ➡️ Jalin Hyatt connection was simply unstoppable for @Vol_Football against Alabama. pic.twitter.com/ySuNIZARHs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2022

If he is able to recover fully from his ACL tear, then he could eventually be the man to take over the role for the Buccaneers for a long time.

Another potential landing spot for Hooker is the New Orleans Saints, who have a pick at the end of the first round that they acquired from San Francisco. If they are not committed to Jameis Winston as a franchise quarterback, it could be time to move on. It would be intriguing to see Dennis Allen using Hooker and Swiss army knife Taysom Hill in his Saints offense.

Potential Second Round Landing Spots

Some experts believe that Hooker could fall into the middle of the second round, where he could be grabbed at pick 52 by the Seattle Seahawks.

Hooker could sit for a while behind current starter Geno Smith before taking over the reins at Seattle, much in the mold of Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. This would be ideal for Hooker, who will be recovering from his ACL injury well into the season.

Geno Smith was excellent last year, but at 32-years-old, the time for Seattle to start thinking about their future at the position is now.

Another potential landing spot for Hooker in that area of the draft is the Washington Commanders, who have the 47th pick. They did not seem to trust last year’s draft pick Sam Howell much, and they need options at the position. Ron Rivera has said Howell will begin next season as the starter, but if they choose to draft Hooker, a quarterback battle could develop over preseason.

Regardless of where he ends up, football fans look forward to seeing Hooker’s progress at the next level. He has the talent to succeed in the NFL, and many teams are eager to see what he can do. As the draft approaches, it will be interesting to see where he ends up and how he develops as a quarterback in the NFL.