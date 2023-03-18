NFL News and Rumors

Could QB Teddy Bridgewater Sign With The Cleveland Browns?

Wendi Oliveros
Teddy Bridgewater, Jets

The Cleveland Browns have their starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson; however, their quarterback room is relatively empty behind him.

Kellen Mond is on the roster, but the Browns will certainly want more veteran experience than the 23-year-old Mond who has only completed two passes in his NFL career.

2022 backups Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs are gone so that sets the stage for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to reunite with veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater, 30, is a free agent after spending the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins.

He started his career with the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Bridgewater stayed in Minnesota through the 2017 season; Stefanski was his quarterbacks’ coach in that final Vikings season.

Stefanski And Bridgewater Are Friendly

We know that Stefanski and Bridgewater are on friendly terms.

Prior to the Browns trading for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper in 2022, Stefanksi reportedly got intel from Bridgewater who played high school football with Cooper.

It Is Deshaun Watson’s Team

Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Will Cost Him $345,000

No matter who the Browns sign as backup, it is clear that Deshaun Watson is the 2023 quarterback.

The March 2022 trade was huge for the organization, and his 11-game suspension delayed the team’s hopes of what Watson can bring to the Browns’ offense.

The Browns’ offseason changes have revolved more around defense and special teams with new coordinators hired in each area.

The defense has been a bigger priority in the free agency signings.

However, the Browns did sign a former Texans teammate of Watson’s as another offensive weapon.

He is the tight end, Jordan Akins.

Could Kareem Hunt Be Back?

In other offensive free agent news, there are indications that Kareem Hunt’s Browns’ career may not be over.

Practically from the opening kickoff in 2022, speculation was that Hunt would either be traded or not be re-signed in 2023.

Browns fans would like to have Hunt back and used more often than he was in 2022.

In a Deshaun Watson-based offense, having both Hunt and Nick Chubb could be an interesting and challenging proposition for opposing defenses.

Hunt is the 2017 NFL rushing leader and still has plenty in the tank.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
