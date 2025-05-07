Cowboys

Cowboys Acquire George Pickens From Steelers

Mathew Huff
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made one of the more shocking decisions of the NFL Offseason. The team is trading their young, star wide receiver, George Pickens, to the Dallas Cowboys. In return, the Steelers will receive a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Dallas will also receive a 2026 sixth-round pick in the deal. George Pickens is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Many NFL peers believe he will soon be one of the highest paid wide receivers. Whether this was a move from the Steelers to save money for the future, or something else is still speculation. As for the Cowboys, they now have a true second option at the receiver position to take some pressure off of their alpha, CeeDee Lamb.  

Dallas Cowboys Trade for Wideout, George Pickens

George Pickens’ Impact 

Pickens should continue to thrive, especially in a Dallas system that is reliant on Dak Prescott and the passing attack. The Cowboys ranked 11th in passing offense last year. As for Pickens, he still had a solid season even with inconsistent quarterback play. Last year, the former Georgia product recorded 900 receiving yards, 59 receptions, three receiving touchdowns, and 15.3 receiving yards per reception.

One should also keep in mind that Pickens has not played with a consistent quarterback yet in his career. Pittsburgh’s quarterback carousel the last few seasons has included Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitchell Trubisky. The timing of this move from the Steelers still remains questionable. Especially after they recently traded for DK Metcalf. As for the Dallas side of things, they just got another weapon for their quarterback, Dak Prescott. The Cowboys now have a deadly tandem on paper in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.  

Can he Help Dallas Return to Super Bowl Contention?  

Pickens will certainly add another element to an already deadly Cowboys passing attack. However, more needs to be addressed before they are considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Dallas did well in the NFL Draft, which is a start, but they must re-establish their run game which has become porous the last couple of seasons. Too many times last year did the Cowboys become one dimensional in their offensive attack. As for George Pickens, he will now have a chance to play with a legitimate quarterback who many still consider a top-15 signal caller in today’s NFL. All in all, it will be interesting to see what kind of chemistry George Pickens can develop with his new quarterback.  

