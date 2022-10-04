NFL News and Rumors

Cowboys Declare Dak Prescott Out for Week 5 Against the Rams


Stuart Stalter


Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush will run into another starting opportunity Sunday. The task calls for running away from vaunted Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald if he wants more.

Jerry Jones announced during his weekly appearance on Dallas’ primary Cowboys radio station 105.3 The Fan that Dak Prescott’s grip is not strong enough to retake the starting reigns.

Rush herded the team to three victories this season in the star’s absence. He ranks fourth in ESPN’s QBR stat that implements mobility into quarterback rating. Efficiently slinging the football without an interception explains the curiously high ranking.

Rush hasn’t had to deviate from game management. The Cowboys won all of his first four starts. The aerial attack landed 8 total touchdowns in those games. Criticism magnets Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders, and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants spearheaded the offenses for three of the losing squads.

Record-setting Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford directed by ingenious head coach Sean McVay offers more resistance. The Rams emerged as Super Bowl champions last year, largely thanks to a powerful passing attack that boosted Cooper Kupp into rare Triple Crown receiving status. He became the fourth receiver since the merger to simultaneously lead the NFL in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Trevon Diggs welcomes prolific passing teams. The Cowboys’ top corner snatched 11 interceptions last year, tying the single-season franchise record set by Everson Walls. A high-reward style assumes high risks. Receivers burn Diggs when he mistimes interception routes or becomes too eager to jump a route instead of maintaining technically sound positioning.

The ultimate burden rests on Rush’s average-sized shoulders to elevate his play during a shootout. Victory entails picking spots without throwing picks if the Cowboys’ defense resembles the San Fransisco 49ers last night.

NFL betting Frowns upon the Cowboys winning at all. BetOnline places the Rams at -210 odds to win. The spread renders Rush’s squad four-point underdogs.

 

  
Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Stuart Stalter

Stu Stalter is an experienced sportswriter and award-winning journalist who likes to keep readers informed and entertained. He also tries to keep sports bettors in the green at OddsJam and stat nerds stumped at BrainFall trivia. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.


