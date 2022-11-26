NFL News and Rumors

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott Caught With Himself As iPhone Wallpaper

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott Caught With Himself As iPhone Wallpaper
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

While NFL Thanksgiving may be over, some players like Dak Prescott won’t be let off the hook that easily this holiday season.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was caught holding his cellphone on the sidelines, which revealed an image of him in his Cowboys jersey as his lock screen wallpaper.

Naturally, NFL Twitter roasted the quarterback, criticizing him for loving himself too much. One fan even commented that it was a “very cowboy thing to do”.

Check out Prescott’s phone background below.

Despite the attention, the Cowboys are beginning to establish themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

While Odell Beckham Jr has yet to sign with a team, their win over the New York Giants might be convincing enough for the wide receiver free agent to join the Cowboys’ quest for a Super Bowl ring.

Did the Dallas Cowboys win the Beckham Jr Bowl

After an uncertain start to the season, the Cowboys rallied back into contention in the NFC East, thanks to the help of backup Cooper Rush.

While it seemed like a quarterback controversy could have been brewing in Dallas, that has been quickly put to rest following the dominance of late from Prescott.

On Thanksgiving, the Cowboys and New York Giants battled for second place in the NFC East. Prescott led the Cowboys to a 28-20 victory, marking his 10th straight win over the Giants.

Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 261 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, good for a 71.1 QBR. While the two interceptions helped the Giants stay in the game, the Cowboys defense didn’t give any points on those turnovers.

At the same time, the Cowboys offense also had flashes of brilliance. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was on fire, making several insane one-handed catches against the Giants’ defense.

While no word on where OBJ will sign in December, it’s easy to see how the Cowboys may have sealed the deal with their high powered offensive showing on Thursday afternoon.

Dak Prescott Under Heat For iPhone Wallpaper

After posting his 10th straight win over the Giants, Prescott was caught on the sidelines talking to NFL analyst Greg Olsen. As Prescott was talking, fans caught his phone wallpaper which was a picture of himself in his cowboy’s uniform.

Many football fans are questioning why his wallpaper is a picture of himself. While Prescott is yet to comment on his phone, NFL fans aren’t holding back when it comes to the star quarterback.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Will The Pittsburgh Steelers Cut Mitchell Trubisky in 2023?

Will The Pittsburgh Steelers Cut Mitchell Trubisky in 2023?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2min
NFL News and Rumors
The Davis Mills Experiment Is Over
The Davis Mills Experiment Is Over
Author image Dylan Williams  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Thanksgiving Broadcast Could Break Viewership Records in 2022
NFL Thanksgiving Broadcast Could Break Viewership Records in 2022
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 24 2022
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_19374021-scaled
NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Offer: $20k Thanksgiving Parlay Competition
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 24 2022
NFL News and Rumors
5 Potential Destinations for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Next NFL Team
5 Potential Destinations for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Next NFL Team
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 24 2022
NFL News and Rumors
The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes: A Rivalry Within a Rivarly
The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes: A Rivalry Within a Rivarly
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 23 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Zach Wilson Will Not Start Sunday in Chicago
Zach Wilson Will Not Start Sunday in Chicago
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 23 2022
More News
Arrow to top