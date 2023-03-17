The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing quarterback Cooper Rush to a two-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The maximum value of the deal is $6 million, with the first year and signing bonus guaranteed.

Cooper Rush Will Serve As The Backup To Dak Prescott

Rush will continue to serve as the backup to starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

In 2022, Rush stepped in as the starter in Week 2 when Prescott went down with an injury. Rush went on to win four-straight games as the starter, throwing for 775 yards and four touchdowns.

On the year, Rush finished 4-1 as the starter, serving as one of the main reasons why the Cowboys made the playoffs.

Prescott, Rush, and Will Grier are now the three quarterbacks on the Cowboys’ roster.

Dallas Cowboys Enter 2023 With New Offensive Regime

After losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, the Cowboys decide to make a change at offensive coordinator. The team decided to mutually part ways with Kellen Moore. Head coach Mike McCarthy will now call plays, and Cowboys consultant Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys also released running back Ezekiel Elliott, the team’s starting running back for the last seven seasons.

The Cowboys will look to improve an offense that ranked 11th in yards (354.9), 14th in passing yards (219.8), ninth in rushing yards (135.2), and fourth in points per game (27.5).

