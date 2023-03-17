NFL News and Rumors

Cowboys Re-Sign Quarterback Cooper Rush

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass.

The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing quarterback Cooper Rush to a two-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The maximum value of the deal is $6 million, with the first year and signing bonus guaranteed.

Cooper Rush Will Serve As The Backup To Dak Prescott

Rush will continue to serve as the backup to starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

In 2022, Rush stepped in as the starter in Week 2 when Prescott went down with an injury. Rush went on to win four-straight games as the starter, throwing for 775 yards and four touchdowns.

On the year, Rush finished 4-1 as the starter, serving as one of the main reasons why the Cowboys made the playoffs.

Prescott, Rush, and Will Grier are now the three quarterbacks on the Cowboys’ roster.

Dallas Cowboys Enter 2023 With New Offensive Regime

After losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, the Cowboys decide to make a change at offensive coordinator. The team decided to mutually part ways with Kellen Moore. Head coach Mike McCarthy will now call plays, and Cowboys consultant Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys also released running back Ezekiel Elliott, the team’s starting running back for the last seven seasons.

The Cowboys will look to improve an offense that ranked 11th in yards (354.9), 14th in passing yards (219.8), ninth in rushing yards (135.2), and fourth in points per game (27.5).

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

