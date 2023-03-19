NFL News and Rumors

Cowboys Trade For Brandin Cooks, Likely Out On Odell Beckham Jr.

Dan Girolamo
2 min read
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks points.

The Dallas Cowboys are trading for Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

In exchange for Cooks, the Texans receive a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024.

Cooks is guaranteed $18 million in 2023. For the deal to happen, Cooks restructured his contract for 2023 so that Houston will pay $6 million, and Dallas will pay the remaining $12 million. Cooks is under contract through 2023.

Dallas Cowboys Add Another Receiver In Brandin Cooks

When the Cowboys traded wide receiver Amari Cooper in 2022, the Cowboys failed to replace the four-time Pro Bowler’s production.

With Cooks, the Cowboys gain a speedy and consistent receiver to pair with CeeCee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

In nine seasons, Cooks has caught 630 passes for 8,616 yards and 49 touchdowns. The 29-year-old has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving yards in six of his nine seasons as an NFL pro.

Before the Cowboys, Cooks previously played for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Texans.

Dallas Cowboys Likely Out On Odell Beckham Jr.

By trading for Cooks, the Cowboys are likely out on signing free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

A source told Werder that it will be “hard to do Cooks and OBJ.”

Beckham Jr. remains a free agent. With the Cowboys unlikely to sign him, the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens are now potential landing spots for Beckham Jr.

Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
