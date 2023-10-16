NFL News and Rumors

Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football Props: Tony Pollard Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard

Week 6 ends on Monday Night Football with a great matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). Below, we examine the best Cowboys vs. Chargers props for Monday Night Football.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football Week 6 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football Props

Austin Ekeler Over 34.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The Los Angeles Chargers will welcome back star running back Austin Ekeler with open arms as he returns from injury. Ekeler injured his ankle last in Week 1 and has been out ever since.

The Chargers are expected to give Ekeler a full workload instead of easing him back in.

Ekeler is Mr. Do-It-All for the Chargers. In his only game of the season, Ekeler rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Ekeler also hauled in four receptions for 47 yards.

Even though the Cowboys are ranked 3rd against the pass, the Chargers will continue to be aggressive under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who served in the same position for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

After Keenan Allen, the Chargers pass-catchers are fighting for the No. 2 spot with the injury to Mike Williams. With Joshua Palmer and Donald Parham questionable, Ekeler should be one of Justin Herbert’s top targets on Monday, opening the door for a big night as a pass-catcher.

Bet on Austin Ekeler Over 34.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Tony Pollard Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-107)

As one of Dallas’ top skill players, running back Tony Pollard has been a nonfactor for the last two weeks. Throw out the 49ers game because Dallas’ team did not show up.

However, Pollard only had 47 rushing yards on 11 carries and 13 receiving yards on three catches against the New England Patriots.

Yet, Pollard has an extremely favorable matchup against an inconsistent Chargers defense. The Chargers allow the second-most yards per game (404.0), with 104.3 coming on the ground.

Teams facing the Chargers have made it a point to establish the run, with three of four opponents giving their top running backs at least 17 rushing carries. Dallas’ Mike McCarthy has said he wants to run the ball more. Tonight is the time to prove it with Pollard.

Bet on Tony Pollard Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-107) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
