Week 6 ends on Monday Night Football with a great matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). Below, we examine the best Cowboys vs. Chargers props for Monday Night Football.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football Week 6 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football Props

Austin Ekeler Over 34.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The Los Angeles Chargers will welcome back star running back Austin Ekeler with open arms as he returns from injury. Ekeler injured his ankle last in Week 1 and has been out ever since.

The Chargers are expected to give Ekeler a full workload instead of easing him back in.

Ekeler is Mr. Do-It-All for the Chargers. In his only game of the season, Ekeler rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Ekeler also hauled in four receptions for 47 yards.

Even though the Cowboys are ranked 3rd against the pass, the Chargers will continue to be aggressive under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who served in the same position for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

After Keenan Allen, the Chargers pass-catchers are fighting for the No. 2 spot with the injury to Mike Williams. With Joshua Palmer and Donald Parham questionable, Ekeler should be one of Justin Herbert’s top targets on Monday, opening the door for a big night as a pass-catcher.

Tony Pollard Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-107)

“We have to pick it up and get in the end zone more… We’ve got a chip on our shoulders.” -RB Tony Pollard #dallascowboys #cowboysnation pic.twitter.com/6tMCJ4s5a0 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 12, 2023

As one of Dallas’ top skill players, running back Tony Pollard has been a nonfactor for the last two weeks. Throw out the 49ers game because Dallas’ team did not show up.

However, Pollard only had 47 rushing yards on 11 carries and 13 receiving yards on three catches against the New England Patriots.

Yet, Pollard has an extremely favorable matchup against an inconsistent Chargers defense. The Chargers allow the second-most yards per game (404.0), with 104.3 coming on the ground.

Teams facing the Chargers have made it a point to establish the run, with three of four opponents giving their top running backs at least 17 rushing carries. Dallas’ Mike McCarthy has said he wants to run the ball more. Tonight is the time to prove it with Pollard.

NFL Betting Guides 2023