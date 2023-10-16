NFL News and Rumors

Cowboys vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
4 min read
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

The City of Angels hosts Monday Night Football in Week 6 as the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) enter SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Below, we examine the odds for Cowboys vs. Chargers and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

Cowboys vs. Chargers NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Which team is favored to win this Monday Night Football showdown?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Cowboys as 1.5-point favorites.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline -128 +108 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1.5 (-112) +1.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-111) Under 51 (-109) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Cowboys vs. Chargers NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Chargers +1.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler
Sep 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Dallas Cowboys the bullies of the NFL? Dallas crushes inferior inferior opponents. In their three wins, the combined score has been 108-13. Yet, Dallas can’t seem to be the NFL’s elite, as evidenced in their 42-10 loss to the 49ers.

Speaking of San Francisco, teams that play the 49ers are 1-18 SU the following week during the past 19 weeks (via Anita Marks of ESPN).

Dallas now heads to Los Angeles to face a Chargers team that’s very similar in terms of talent. In most statistical categories, the Cowboys defense is much better than the Chargers, allowing 292.0 yards per game compared to 292.0. Yet, the Cowboys (12th) are only one spot better in DVOA than the Chargers (13th).

This game will come down to which offense executes better, and that should be the Chargers. With the former Cowboys offensive coordinator calling plays for Los Angeles, the Chargers are third in yards (388.8 per game), second in passing yards (269.0), and fifth in points (27.5).

Additionally, Austin Ekeler returns to the Chargers backfield for the first time since Week 1. Ekeler is expected to get a normal workload.

With Dallas still trying to figure things out defensively without Trevon Diggs, I like the Chargers to win a close game at home.

Bet on Chargers +1.5 (-108) at BetOnline

Chargers vs. Cowboys NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Gerald Everett Over 25.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

It’s been a quiet start to the 2023 season for Chargers tight end Gerald Everett, with 13 catches for 107 yards and zero touchdowns.

Everett has surpassed 25.5 receiving yards in two of four games this season.

However, Everett should be in line for more targets due to injuries to wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr., both listed as questionable. If Palmer and Parham guys can’t go, Everett will be the No. 3 option for Justin Herbert behind Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston.

The Cowboys were also destroyed by George Kittle in Week 5, as the 49ers tight end had three receptions for 67 yards and three touchdowns. The week before, New England’s Hunter Henry caught four balls for 51 yards. While he may not catch three touchdowns, Everett should have plenty of chances to surpass 25.5 receiving yards.

Bet on Gerald Everett Over 25.5 Receiving Yards (-126) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023




