Cowboys vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

The last game in Week 6 features the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) traveling West to face the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for Cowboys vs. Chargers with +1176 odds.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

SGP (+1176): Justin Herbert Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-148), Gerald Everett Over 2.5 Receptions (-167), Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+129), Dak Prescott Under 0.5 Interceptions (+108)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have an excellent pass defense, ranking seventh in DVOA while allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game (168.6). However, those passing numbers are inflated because of the inferior quarterbacks faced by the Cowboys’ defense: New York’s Daniel Jones, New York’s Zach Wilson, Arizona’s Joshua Dobbs, and New England’s Mac Jones.

When the Cowboys faced Brock Purdy, the second-year pro threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns.

Justin Herbert is the best quarterback the Cowboys will have faced so far. Even though the Chargers could be missing a few pass-catchers in Week 6, Herbert is averaging 1.75 passing touchdowns per game. Look for him to throw at least two against a Cowboys defense with Trevon Diggs.

Two of Herbert’s top targets against the Cowboys will be Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett. Allen has 44 targets in four games for a nearly 30% target share from quarterback Justin Herbert. Allen has scored touchdowns in two of four games.

The volume is there for Allen, so we’re taking him to score a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Donald Parham Jr. is questionable for Monday. If Parham does not suit up, most, if not all, of the tight end targets will go to Everett, who has at least two catches in every game.

Joshua Palmer is also listed as questionable on Monday, meaning Everett could become Herbert’s No. 3 option, increasing his chances to surpass 2.5 catches.

For Dallas, they want to erase what happened in Week 5, especially if you’re Dak Prescott, who threw for 153 yards and three interceptions. Dak has thrown at least one interception in two of five games.

The Chargers surrender the most passing yards per game (299.8) and have just three interceptions on the year. Prescott must take care of the ball for the Cowboys to win. Expect Dallas’ quarterback to limit the mistakes on Monday against a defense that struggles to force interceptions.

Bet on MNF SGP (+1176)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Chargers Cowboys NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
