The Tennessee Titans are faltering at the wrong time. Despite being in arguably the weakest division in the NFL, they have let their first-place lead slip away. It will not get any easier as the Titans will battle the high-powered Dallas Cowboys who are coming off a huge division win.

Tennessee is in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason. Ryan Tannehill is hurt once again and Malik Willis still has much to learn about being a quarterback in the NFL. As if that is not enough, half back, Derrick Henry, is also questionable with a hip injury. As for the Cowboys, they look more poised than ever this season with both the offense and defense playing at a high level. Dallas has established a nice balance between the run and pass while the defense has turned itself into a top-five unit.

Cowboys vs Titans Game Info

• Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

• Date: Thursday, December 28th, 2022

• Kickoff: 9:15 PM ET

• TV: Amazon Prime

Tennessee Looking More and More Desperate

Believe it or not, the AFC South could very well be won by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yes, you read that correctly. The Titans do have one last matchup with their division foe. This will be the ultimate deciding factor for the division. However, the fact that Tennessee has fallen so far in the past five games shows how vulnerable this squad is currently.

With Malik Willis coming off a 99-yard, two interception performance, the Dallas defense has to be salivating. Micah Parsons is one of, if not, the best pass-rusher in the game today and will be looking to have a big day. Look for the Titans to do everything they can to keep Willis out of harm’s way by establishing the run-game and double-teaming Parsons at every opportunity. The bad thing is this will make the Titans one-dimensional and allow Dallas to stack the box in this Cowboys vs Titans matchup.

Dallas Eyes Division Lead

The Cowboys will have to hope the Eagles will lose in order to get the division lead. However, there is a real chance for Dallas to move into the top spot. Especially when you consider that Jalen Hurts still has not practiced this week. With a Dallas win over Tennessee and a Philadelphia loss, the Cowboys will claim the top spot in the NFC East, at least for a week.

The Cowboys currently possess the sixth ranked defense. They also have the third ranked offense to go along with a 12th ranked special teams unit. With that being said, the Cowboys have everything working for them coming into this Cowboys vs Titans matchup. While the Titans are going to be playing desperate, there really is no excuse for Dallas to lose this game.

Predictions For Cowboys vs Titans

For this Cowboys vs Titans game, we are going to go with Dallas to come away with the win. On paper, they are simply better. Plus, Malik Willis has not proven he can be trusted, let alone in a must-win game. The Cowboys are hungry this season and they are not showing any signs of letting off of the gas anytime soon. The playoffs are another story, but as for the regular season, Dallas has proven they can compete with any team.

