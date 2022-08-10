The New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners played one of the craziest games of the year on Tuesday night as the game went 13 Innings and saw the Mariners win on a walk-off. The Yankees weren’t able to get much going on the offensive side of the ball, only able to scratch together three hits.

The Yankees had plenty of opportunities to win this game but made a few mistakes on the base path that had Aaron Boone irate.

Yankees and Mariners Managers Speak on the Crazy Game

According to MLB.Com, Scott Servais had the following to say:

“We haven’t been to the postseason in quite a while, but I’m assuming it would be like this — and maybe a little bit better,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “And rightly so. Our fanbase is starved for this type of baseball. We have a team that can provide it. We’re fun to watch.” “The velocity that we saw in this game tonight is the best pitching I’ve ever seen in a Major League game,” Servais said. “I’ve managed over 1,000. I’ve been around thousands of these games, and that’s as good as it gets.”

The Yankees might have lost this game due to baserunning and Aaron Boone wasn’t too happy about it:

“I don’t want to lose our aggression on the bases,” the manager said. “We’ve been really successful stealing at a good clip but we’ve got to be a little smarter. We’ve had a couple here in the last couple of weeks that have hurt us.”

Another Tough Loss For Struggling Yankees

The Yankees haven’t been playing well for the past 45 or so games. They need to figure this thing out as soon as possible if they want to be the team that they’re looking to be.

Seattle continues playing well and hopes to make the playoffs for the first time in 20 years.