Croatia vs Canada Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F

Top Soccer Betting Sites For Croatia vs Canada Betting Picks: $7,850 In Free Bets



Croatia vs Canada Betting Picks For World Cup 2022 Group F Match

Canada and Croatia will be creating history at the World Cup on Sunday November 27 as the nations are yet to face-off in an International game. Check out out article on the first-time World Cup matches at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Croatia Favorites In Match Betting

The Croatia vs Canada match betting suggests a win for Zlatko Dalić’s side. They are priced at +110 with Stake, one of the leading Canada Sportsbooks, in their second 2022 World Cup game with Canada.

Croatia are unbeaten in seven matches and of course made it all the way to the final in the last World Cup, so are rightly the betting favorites. On the flip side, Canada, who are priced at +260 with Stake to win this match, qualified as the top team from CONCACAF ahead of the likes of Mexico and the USA. They are ranked 29 places below Canada in the official FIFA World Rankings, but could spring a few surprises this tournament as underdogs.

Both of these teams are free scoring, so a wise bet here could be over 2.5 or 3.5 goals.

Croatia Made It All The Way to The World Cup Final In 2018

Despite having an aging squad and drawing their opening game of Group F with Morocco, Croatia made it all the way to the World Cup Final in Russia in 2018, beating the likes of England, Denmark and Argentina along the way. Luka Modric and co have a similar squad to the last World Cup, so have the experience that is needed to go all the way.

Croatia are relatively large priced underdogs for this World Cup, and that could be down to the fact their squad is a lot older than other nations. Luka Modric is playing in his fourth consecutive World Cup, so he alone has been playing for his country at the highest level for at least 12 years.

Although they didn’t win their opening game of Group F with Morocco, everyone knows Croatia have what it takes to beat anyone and that on their day they can defeat every single one of the other 31 teams in the 2022 World Cup.

A Lot Rests With Luka Modric

Luka Modric is without question still one of the best midfielders in the world. He is still one of the integral players for Real Madrid, and as a huge part of their Champions League winning team earlier this year. The 37-year-old has won all there is to win in football, apart from an international trophy with Croatia.

He of course won the Ballon D’Or back in 2018, and is still doing it week in, week out for Real Madrid in La Liga and in the Champions League.

1899 Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric has so far fired in 20 goals for Croatia in his 75 caps and looks to lead the line for Croatia this tournament. Therefore, Kramaric is always going to be popular in the scoring markets. We’ll know he’ll start for the Croats so any bets in the scoring markets will give you a run for your money in the Golden Boot betting.

What About Canada, Do They Have A Chance Of Upsetting The Odds?

The match betting says no but looking at Canada’s recent games and their match stats it suggests they could easily be a potential banana skin for Croatia.

Canada only lost two games in the entire CONCACAF World cup qualifying, winning the group with 28 points after 14 games.

Canada won all of their home qualifying games bar one, which ended in a 1-1 draw with Honduras.

Since securing their place in the 2022 World Cup, they have won two of five games, drawing one and losing two. They have scored 9 goals in their last six games and are a huge threat going forward with the likes of Alphonso Davies on the wing and Jonathan David up front.

Both teams DIDN’T score in 10 of Canada’s last 12 games, while 8 of their last 12 matches also went Under 2.5 Goals which further backs up that they are more than capable of making life hard for the 2018 World Cup finalists.

Canada looked really good against Belgium on Wednesday in Game 1 of their Group F campaign, despite losing 1-0. They created lots of chances, but just couldn’t quite get the ball over the line and into the back of the net. There are positive signs though, and if they play like they did against Belgium, then they will have every chance of upsetting the apple cart here.

Who Are Canada’s Main Goal Threats?

Canada’s main men when it comes to scoring is Lille’s Jonathan David, who has netted 9 times in 15 league games this season in Ligue 1 as well as scoring 22 goals in 34 appearances for the Maple Leafs. Of course Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is another huge goal threat. He is also the designated penalty taker.

Overall, it’s a match that Croatia will be fully expected to claim the full three points and the match odds back this up. However, you also feel Canada could easily make it hard for the likes of Kramaric, Perisic and Modric who are looking to win their first major international tournament for Croatia.

Taking all this into account, the match betting on an Croatia win looks a bit short. The ‘Under 2.5 goals’ market catches the eye but is also a bit on the skinny side. We could also not see both teams scoring here which is priced at -125 with Stake, which is a bet that has paid out in 83% of Canada’s last 12 matches.

However, we are going to be bold and side with ‘Canada Draw No Bet’. The Maple Leafs were impressive against Belgium, who are ranked #2 in the world, so we think they can win this one and cause a huge upset.

BEST BET: Canada Draw No Bet @ +137 with Stake



Croatia vs Canada Betting Odds For World Cup Fixture On Sunday November 27

Croatia vs Canada: World Cup Odds Play CROATIA +110 DRAW +240 CANADA +260

Note: Odds are subject to change

Croatia vs Canada ‘Stat Attack’

See below our selection of Croatia vs Canada match stats to take into the World Cup game and hopefully find different betting angles into the game.

FIFA World Rankings: Croatia: 12 | Canada: 41

Croatia are unbeaten in their last seven matches (W5, D2)

Canada had 21 attempts on goal in their opening Group F game against Belgium

Croatia only had six attempts on goal against Morocco in their opening Group F match

Canada have never even won one point at the World Cup in their history

Luka Modric has three goals and two assists in La Liga so far this season in 13 games

Ivan Perisic has 4 assists in the Premier League this season for Tottenham Hotspur

Canada have scored 2+ goals in 17 of their last 19 wins

Canada qualified for the 2022 World Cup as the best CONCACAF nation (ahead of Mexico and USA)

Jonathan David has scored 9 goals in 15 games for Lille in Ligue 1

Alphonso Davies has won 127 tackles and 4 ariel duels in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich so far this season

Croatia’s Last 5 Games

23rd Nov 22: Croatia 0-0 Morocco

16th Nov 22: Saudi Arabia 0-1 Croatia

25th Sept 22: Austria 1-3 Croatia

22nd Sept 22: Croatia 2-1 Denmark

13th Jun 22: France 0-1 Croatia

Canada’s Last 5 Games

23rd Nov 22: Belgium 1-0 Canada

11th Nov 22: Bahrain 2-2 Canada

27th Sept 22: Canada 0-2 Uruguay

23rd Sept 22: Canada 2-0 Qatar

14th Jun 22: Honduras 2-1 Canada

2022 World Cup Group F Odds

Group F is made up of the following four countries:

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Morocco

Below, as outlined in a table, are the best odds for each nation in Group F to either qualify for the knockout stages or win the group entirely. The Maple Leafs are the fourth favorites to make it into the Last 16.

Group F To Win Group To Qualify From Group Play Belgium -200 -900 Canada

+1100 +225 Croatia

+275 -138 Morocco

+850 +200

How Can I Watch Croatia vs Canada and The Rest Of The World Cup In Canada?



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup Croatia vs Canada Match Time (CT): 10am (Sun, Nov 27)

10am (Sun, Nov 27) 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds Croatia vs Canada Match Betting: Croatia +110 | Draw +240 | Canada +260

RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

